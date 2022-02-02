Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Over 20,000 new cases, positivity rate dips

Karnataka logged 20,505 new Covid cases Wednesday, out of which 8,850 were in Bengaluru. The total active cases in the state now stands at 177,244 of which 92,469 are in the state capital. The health department reported 81 new deaths, of which 13 were reported in Bengaluru. A total of 40,903 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate further dipped to 12.55 percent.

A total of 4,705 patients are admitted to hospitals while the rest are in home isolation.

With the slump in daily cases of Covid-19, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta Wednesday said while they have tackled third wave, the civic agency must be prepared to deal with the challenges which will be thrown by the probable waves of the coronavirus.

Addressing a virtual meeting today with BBMP Covid-19 expert committee, he said that with the help of the very active mobile triage units (MTUs) and tele triaging, more than 3000 Covid infected persons were being triaged at their homes everyday.

“The number of covid-19 cases is decreasing. The third wave is being met successfully. We have to be ready to face another new wave of the pandemic arriving in the future if any. During the third wave, efforts were put forth for the eradication of fear among the general public in the city. Vaccinations are also being done. Precaution dose vaccination is also expected to reach the target soon. On the other hand, the number of hospitalisations are also less,” he said.

“During the month of January, Covid admissions contributed only about 1.8 percent of the active cases. Majority of admissions were in the age group of 60+. It has been instructed to closely monitor ICU admissions. Critical bed admissions samples will be sent for genomic sequence. At present, all such samples are closely monitored,” the Chief Commissioner added.