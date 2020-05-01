COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: BSY urges migrants to stay back, help in resuming economic activities

Migrants carrying their luggage arrive at the District Collector’s office for arrangements to return to their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI Photo: Shailendra Bhojak) Migrants carrying their luggage arrive at the District Collector’s office for arrangements to return to their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI Photo: Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Friday appealed to migrant workers to stay back in the state and co-operate with the government in resuming economic activities.

Extending greetings on the occasion of May Day, Yediyurappa issued a statement appealing to the labourers in Kannada, English, and Hindi. “It is my sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in the state and co-operate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from the Union government,” he said,

“We intend to resume economic activities soon and the government has already held meetings with representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard. The government has appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries,” he added.

On Thursday, the Karnataka Cabinet decided to allow one-time movement of people stranded in different districts and states to their native places. It also decided that those from other states stranded in the state will be allowed to exit Karnataka beginning Friday.

“The government has stood by you during this time of crisis. COVID-19 situation in India is much better than other countries because of your cooperation,” Yediyurappa said.

60 labs for COVID-19 tests by May-end in state

The Karnataka government has proposed to increase the number of Covid-19 testing laboratories in the state to 60 by this month-end as against the existing 26 ones.

On Friday Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted, “We have boosted our COVID10 testing capabilities. Gadag, Vijayapura & Tumakuru get their own Covid-19 testing labs. From just 2 in Feb, we now have 26 labs & capable of testing 5000 per day. We will have 60 labs by end of May.”

We have boosted our COVID10 testing capabilities. Gadag, Vijayapura & Tumakuru get their own Covid-19 testing labs. From just 2 in Feb, we now have 26 labs & capable of testing 5000 per day. We will have 60 labs by end of May. Thank you @PMOIndia for the support @BSYBJP — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 1, 2020

As per health department data, as of Friday evening, a total of 64,898 samples have been tested in the state so far and 61,855 of them reported negative, while 589 people tested positive.

24 more COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 589

Karnataka reported 24 more COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 589.

A 67-year-old woman from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, with SARI (past history of COPD and Diabetes) died at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru Thursday, taking the death toll in Karnataka to 22.

Among the 24 new cases, while Mandya has reported eight cases, Belagavi has three cases, six cases are from Davanagere, Kalaburgi and Dakshina Kannada has two cases and Chikkaballapura, Hubli, Dharwad, Vijayapura reported onw each COVID-19 case.

Apply on online portal for nod to enter or exit Karnataka

Those wanting to enter or leave the state amid coronavirus lockdown will have to seek permission through an online portal that the Karnataka government launched Friday.

The government, in an order issued Friday, says those who want to leave or return to Karnataka should submit an online application at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in The online applications can be submitted also through BangaloreOne centres and BBMP ward offices.

The government will sort the applications and once the receiving state concurs, permission to travel will be given. The persons who are seeking permission to leave or enter the state will be screened by the health department.

