Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Mysuru admin to administer 1 lakh vaccine doses before Diwali; 381 new cases across state

As much as 87 per cent of the eligible population in Mysuru have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, district health officials have apprised Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha. They added that the coverage of the second dose was 49 per cent with 11.96 lakh people being “fully vaccinated” in the district.

Meanwhile, the MP has suggested the department to take measures to reach 100 per cent coverage at the earliest to ensure the eligible population gets at least the first dose. “Mysuru has been among the worst-hit districts in the country during the peak of the pandemic and hence, vaccination coverage should be enhanced,” he said at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

Following this, the district administration has planned to administer one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on a single day during a special drive held before Diwali.

381 new cases, seven more deaths linked to Covid-19

Karnataka recorded 381 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as seven deaths were also reported.

#Karnataka reports 381 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.33%. 7 more deaths reported from across state, 305 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/zSN4RdaGrr — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 29, 2021

As many as 305 persons were discharged, taking the number so far to 29,40,978. There are 8,626 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stands at 29,87,694 and 38,061 respectively.

The positivity rate stood at 0.33 per cent against 1,12,658 tests, while the case fatality rate was at 1.83 per cent.

On the 286th day since inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 2,24,144 doses were administered till 3.30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.