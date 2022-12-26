Karnataka to implement Covid-19 measures in phased manner without affecting public and economic activity: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said the Covid preventive and precautionary measures in the state will be implemented in a phased manner without affecting the common public and economic activity.

Bommai, who was heading to Delhi to meet BJP national leaders, said that the state cabinet meeting discussed the Covid situation. Discussions will be held with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) members to create awareness among people, he added.

Bommai said there would be certain restrictions on New Year celebrations like the previous years. “In the wake of the rise in Covid cases, some more points will be added to the existing guidelines. However, precautionary measures will be implemented in stages without affecting the daily activities of citizens and the economy.”

The government will ramp up the booster dose, tests for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and implement mask mandate and other preventive steps in a phased manner, he said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashok said wearing masks will be made mandatory during New Year celebrations at MG Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru, and other parts of the state. “The police have been directed to ensure that celebrations go on only until 1 am and everyone will have to disperse after that,” he said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar appealed to the public to avoid public gatherings and crowded places. “Pregnant women, children, elderly citizens and people with health issues must avoid public gatherings. There is no need to panic. Precautionary measures are being taken and guidelines will be issued soon. In closed-door events, the number of people allowed inside should be equal to the number of seats in public places.”

Before leaving for Delhi, Bommai said, “There are several issues pending and BJP national president JP Nadda called me for a meeting which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several party leaders. All issues, including preparation for the coming Assembly polls, cabinet expansion, and filling up of vacant minister posts, will come up for discussion.”

Former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah took objection. “We are holding the Assembly’s Winter Session in Belagavi to discuss north Karnataka issues and why the chief minister has left for Delhi in the middle. He should have attended,” he said.