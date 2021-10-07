Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 442 cases, 7 deaths; junior doctors call off protest after meeting health minister

Karnataka reported 442 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.79 lakh and the toll to 37,861, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 635 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,30,264. Out of the 442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 166 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city also saw 173 discharges and 2 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 11,619. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.58 per cent.

#Karnataka reports 442 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.36%. 7 more deaths reported from across state, 635 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/kIhnjzjHmS — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 7, 2021

Of the seven deaths reported, two each are from Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi; and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 166 infections, Dakshina Kannada (43), Tumakuru (36), Hassan (35), Mysuru (31), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,830, followed by Mysuru (1,78,329) and Tumakuru (1,20,393). Cumulatively, a total of 4.84 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,22,647 were tested on Thursday alone.

Resident doctors call off protest for Covid-19 risk allowance

Representatives of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) met Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday and handed over a memorandum to him at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI).

“With a positive note from the government, we are calling off the strike. If the government fails to respond back, we will plan for escalating our protests,” KARD said in a statement.

Junior resident doctors and PG interns boycott elective services demanding protesting alleged delays in #Karnataka govt disbursing #Covid19 risk allowance and stipends. Pics from SIMS, #Shivamogga & VIMS, #Ballari. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/E5bd3Ve1yT — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) October 7, 2021

Junior doctors and PG interns had decided to boycott elective services across the state alleging delays in the disbursement of the Covid-19 risk allowance and stipends from the Karnataka government.

(With PTI inputs)