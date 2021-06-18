Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 5,783 new infections, 168 deaths; 2,856 black fungus cases till date

Karnataka reported 5,783 fresh Covid-19 infections and 168 deaths Friday, taking the tally to 27.96 lakh and the death toll to 33,602.

Of the fresh infections and fatalities, Bengaluru reported 1,100 cases and 39 deaths. The day also saw 15,290 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,25,447.

According to the state health department bulletin, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,37,050. While the positivity rate stood at 4.05 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.90 per cent today.

State has 2,856 black fungus cases till date

Karnataka has so far reported 2,856 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, of which, 225 have lost their lives, the state health department informed on Friday.

According to the data shared by the department, 2,316 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the state. Among them, 191 were cured, 225 lost their lives and 124 left against medical advice (LAMA), the department said.

It said a maximum of 959 patients were in Bengaluru, of whom, 825 are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 49 have been cured while 72 have died. There are 229 cases in Dharwad, 168 in Kalaburagi, 159 in Belagavi, 130 in Vijayapura, 126 in Chitradurga, 110 in Ballari, 109 in Bagalkote and 98 each in Mysuru and Raichur.

Mucormycosis has emerged as a major post-Covid complication in Karnataka. With the surge in Covid infection, the cases of black fungus too increased at an alarming rate.

BBMP chief inspects hospital construction works in Govindarajanagar constituency

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of BBMP, inspected the progress of the construction work of a hospital building in Govindarajanagar constituency within the BBMP limits, with the concerned officials on Friday.

A dialysis centre has been set up in Maruti Mandir Ward 126, Govindarajanagar Assembly Constituency with a BBMP grant of Rs 10 crore and is ready to be inaugurated, said Gupta. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, 15 ICU beds and 50 HDU beds were reserved for the treatment of Covid patients, the Chief Commissioner said.

Gupta also visited the AC Layout in Agrahara Dasarahalli Ward to review the progress of the ongoing construction work of a multi-speciality hospital at a cost of Rs 35 crore under the Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarothana Scheme. The construction work of the hospital is taking place at a rapid pace and officials have informed the chief commissioner that the work would be completed by October/November. Meanwhile, Gupta has also suggested that the construction work be completed swiftly.