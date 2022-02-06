Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: Over 8k fresh Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths

Karnataka reported 8,425 new Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday. The positivity rate recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours was 6.5 per cent, the state health and family welfare department said.

The total number of active cases in the state was 97,781 as on Sunday. Overall, 19,800 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Till date, 1,115 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Karnataka.

The state has witnessed a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks. On January 23, Karnataka had reported 50,210 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths, with a positivity rate of 22.77 per cent. The number of tests conducted has also come down during this period. Whereas 2,20,459 tests were conducted on January 23, the state government said that 1,29,337 tests were carried out on Sunday.

On Sunday, Bengaluru Urban reported 3,822 new cases and 17 deaths, Mysuru reported 582 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths and Tumakuru reported 318 new cases and one death.

Bengaluru Urban alone has 39,654 active Covid-19 cases followed by Belagavi, which has 7,599 cases. At present, Mysuru has 4,939 active cases.