Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 239 new cases, 14 districts log no new cases, deaths

As many as 14 districts in Karnataka reported neither new Covid-19 cases nor related deaths on Sunday, said the state health department bulletin. These districts were Bagalakote, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Raichur, Ramanagara, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

#Karnataka reports 239 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.21%. 5 more deaths reported from across state, 322 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/6La25XGbMB — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 7, 2021

Karnataka reported 239 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,952 and the toll to 38,112.

The day also saw 322 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,43,809, the health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of cases (151), as the city saw 150 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 8,002.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.21%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.09%.

Of the five new deaths, two each were from Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru, while one was reported from Belagavi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 151, Mysuru 17, Uttara Kannada and Hassan 12 each, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,52,831, followed by Mysuru (1,79,297 cases) and Tumakuru (1,20,891 cases).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,30,170, followed by Mysuru at 1,76,668 and Tumakuru at 1,19,524. Cumulatively, a total of 5,13,87,155 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,10,220 were on Sunday alone.

Pre-schools to resume classes tomorrow, first time since pandemic hit

With the Karnataka government deciding to resume classes for pre-school (kindergarten) students from Monday, private school managements are hopeful of admissions in the coming days, as no offline classes have taken place for LKG, UKG students since March 2020.

D Shashikumar, the general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said that most schools have started calling parents to inform them about the reopening, in a bid to urge them to send their wards “confidently”.

He noted that most loss in continued learning has been noted in this age category. “The damages caused to continuous learning are irreparable. We hope parents will consider this and uphold all possibilities of learning by sending their wards back to schools, across classes,” he said, adding that all schools were instructed to adhere to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures issued by the government.

Further, Shashikumar noted that only five to ten per cent admissions have been done so far this year. “We have three to four months to go in this academic year. Better late than never. Young brains need personal and group learning sessions that they have missed for the last 20 months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sreepriya Unnikrishnan, the head of Ekya School in Bengaluru’s J P Nagar, said that a good number of parents of primary school students had given a positive response. “They (parents) have been busy with the preparations to send the children to school in terms of procuring uniforms and Covid-safety paraphernalia and also planning their commute to school. We’re looking forward to seeing more children come into campus and in good numbers too,” she said.