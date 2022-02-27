scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Karnataka reports 366 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths; fatality rate at 4.64 per cent

Of the total number of Covid cases and related deaths recorded in the state on Sunday, Bengaluru urban reported 224 new cases and 11 deaths, Mysuru reported 17 cases and 1 death and Belagavi reported 17 new cases

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
February 27, 2022 9:37:14 pm
A health worker collects swab semple of passengers for Covid-19 test at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka on Sunday reported 366 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths. The fatality rate of the state stood at 4.64 per cent. As many as 801 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Karnataka health and family welfare department, the number of active cases was 6,488 while 1,115 Omicron variant cases have been recorded in the state so far.

Of the total number of Covid cases and related deaths recorded in the state on Sunday, Bengaluru urban reported 224 new cases and 11 deaths, Mysuru reported 17 cases and 1 death and Belagavi reported 17 new cases.

Of the total active cases the state have, Bengaluru urban district has 3,648, followed by Shivamogga, which has 333, and Mysuru, having 305 active cases.

