Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Death toll reaches 150; state caps treatment rates in private hospitals

With 107 fresh cases on Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a triple-digit surge in the Covid-19 cases for the third straight day as the death toll in the state crossed the 150 mark. The city had recorded as many as 196 and 126 cases on Sunday and Monday respectively with three confirmed deaths on each day.

The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday with six of them being reported from Bengaluru alone while the other two were from Bidar and Dakshina Kannada districts. With this, the city’s death toll rose to 73 with a fatality rate of 4.85 per cent, which is also the highest in any district in the state. As many as 274 more people recovered from the infection across the state while 322 fresh cases were confirmed.

While 51 cases on Monday were categorised “contact under tracing”, the same category saw 23 cases on Tuesday. Other major sources of infection, as identified by the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, are Influenza-like Illness (52 cases), primary contacts of known Covid-19 patients (17 cases), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (7 cases), and contact of containment zone (6 cases) on June 23 alone.

8 more #coronavirus fatalities reported in #Karnataka today as death toll due to the #pandemic rises to 150. The deceased include 6 from #Bengaluru and 1 each from #Ballari and #DakshinaKannada. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/a3INK0imhB — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 23, 2020

“As of today, 9721 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 6004 discharges. Today, 322 new positive cases have been reported and 274 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Karnataka caps Covid-19 treatment rates in private hospitals

The Karnataka government Tuesday fixed the rates for general and multi-sharing wards for treating Covid-19 patients in private hospitals and medical colleges. Earlier, the state had roped in 518 private medical facilities empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme across the state to ensure more beds for asymptomatic patients.

As per the scheme, patients refered by Public Health Authorities (PHAs) will be charged Rs 5,200 for general ward, Rs 7,000 for HDU, Rs 8,500 for an isolation ward without a ventilator, and Rs 10,000 for an isolation ward with ventilator.

At the same time, patients directly admitted by PHPs making cash payment will be charged Rs 10,000 for the general ward, Rs 12,000 for HDU, Rs 15,000 for an isolation ward without a ventilator and Rs 25,000 for an isolation ward with ventilator.

The rates, however, will not be applicable for patients who have subscribed to an insurance package and for MoUs between the private hospitals and corporate entities.

According to the order, 50 per cent of the beds which have to be utilised for government patients will include the beds in general, shared and private wards. An additional charge of 10 per cent will be imposed on the above rates for twin sharing wards and 25 per cent for single room wards.

Cop kills self after testing positive for Covid-19

A head constable, who is part of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), killed himself in Bengaluru after he was tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the police, the officer, aged 50, was being taken to a designated hospital in the city in a police mini-van where he hanged himself.

He was being taken to C V Raman Hospital in Indiranagar around 10.30 pm on Monday. His colleagues who accompanied him in different vehicles behind the minivan realised the act only after the vehicle entered the hospital premises.

According to Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar, the deceased was on duty in lockdown-hit areas of the city following which he developed symptoms and was quarantined.

Officials added that the cop was provided counselling by the KSRP commandant and his assistant before he was sent to the hospital, as his test results indicated positive at around 8.30 pm.

Impose lockdown for 20 more days, postpone SSLC exams: Kumaraswamy

Citing the steady spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday urged the state government to impose complete lockdown in Bengaluru for 20 more days.

“I urge @CMofKarnataka to immediately announce lockdown for 20 days, especially for Bengaluru. I also urge him to grant a compensation of at least Rs 5000 through DBT to all daily wage workers including cab/auto drivers and weavers,” he tweeted.

Raising concern on the well-being of around 8.5 lakh students, their parents and invigilators, the JD(S) leader demanded that SSLC exams should be postponed and not be held at least till October.

“Stop playing with human lives. It will not serve any purpose to seal a few areas. If you care for the human lives in Bengaluru, shut down the city totally for 20 days. Else, Bengaluru will become another Brazil. People’s lives are more important than the economy,” he said.

However, the Department of Public Instruction confirmed that SSLC exams will take place as planned from Thursday (June 25) across 3,209 exam centres across the state.

Confirming the same, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board Director V Sumangala told indianexpress.com that several measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all during the exams.

“As many as 19,222 officials including health workers, police personnel, and volunteers from Scouts and Guides will be deployed across these centres. Students have been asked to report to their respective exam centres 90 minutes before the scheduled start time for health checkups. Parents have been advised not to gather around outside exam centres after dropping their wards,” Sumangala said.

Karnataka Minister’s father, wife and daughter test positive

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar’s wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after his 82-year-old father tested positive for the virus.

“Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment. My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers,” Sudhakar tweeted, confirming the same.

Distribute pulse oximetres to Covid-19 patients: AAP

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka Tuesday urged the state government to distribute pulse oximeters to Covid-19 patients to help prevent the death of infected people.

“Pulse oximeters should be distributed to all home quarantined Covid-19 patients in the state to monitor their oxygen levels. Covid-19 patents need to be admitted to hospitals if their oxygen saturation drops to 90% or below (Normal is 95% to 100%). Use of this relatively cheap device will forewarn the patients about the impending health crisis,” AAP Karnataka said in a starement.

Further, Basavaraj Mudigoudar, Head of Digital Cell of the Party said the same would also help health personnel to provide the patient with required oxygen at their homes, in terms of emergencies. “This can significantly reduce the death rate and will alleviate the shortage of ventilators in the state,” he said.

