Karnataka: 523 fresh Covid cases; Dakshina Kannada gets guidelines for Dasara celebrations

Karnataka recorded 523 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,79,331 and the toll to 37,854. The state had recorded the same number of new cases Tuesday as well.

The day also saw 621 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,29,629. Bengaluru Urban topped the list in number of infections with 205, as the city saw 230 discharges and two deaths.

#Karnataka reports 523 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.39%. 9 more deaths reported from across state, 621 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/R8xhfSuO9P — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 6, 2021

The total number of active cases in the state is 11,819. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.72 per cent.

Out of nine deaths reported Wednesday, five were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban reported two and Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru one each. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 205, Mysuru 62, Hassan 50 and Dakshina Kannada 43, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,664, followed by Mysuru 1,78,298 and Tumakuru 1,20,357. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,23,916, followed by Mysuru 1,75,388 and Tumakuru 1,18,896.

Cumulatively, a total of 4,83,39,815 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,31,898 were done Wednesday alone.

Also Read | Bengaluru: BBMP allows Durga Puja celebration with Covid appropriate behaviour in place

Dakshina Kannada: District admin issues Covid-19 guidelines for Dasara celebrations

The Dakshina Kannada district administration issued an order urging the public to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines during the celebration of Dasara Festival from October 7 to 16.

As per the order, more than 400 people cannot gather in the programmes. Social distancing should be strictly followed in the programmes connected with the celebrations.

Everyone, including the temple priests and staff of the temples, should adhere to the guidelines, the order said. The programme organisers or the administrative authority should take measures to provide sanitizers, masks and maintain social distancing at public gatherings.

To prevent the spread of the Covid, the public should strictly follow the directions issued by the Central and State governments. The orders issued by the health department, police department, Fire and Emergency Services, district administration, and orders of local authorities should be followed.

As per the direction of the government, the festival should be celebrated in a simple manner so that Covid cases do not increase.

Udupi becomes second district to achieve 100% first dose vaccination

With 9,08,139 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Udupi so far, the coastal district has become the second in the state to achieve 100 per cent first-dose vaccination, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

Earlier in August, the Department of Health and Family Welfare had noted that Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP limits) had achieved the same with over 10.61 lakh adult beneficiaries being inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar tweeted “half the adult population of Bengaluru City” was vaccinated with both doses so far, with 89 per cent of the population getting at least one dose.

(With PTI inputs)