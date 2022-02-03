Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Daily cases drop; state logs 16,436 fresh infections, 60 deaths

Daily Covid-19 cases continued to fall in Karnataka as the state on Thursday logged 16,436 fresh infections of which, Bengaluru reported 6,640 cases. The total active cases in the state now stood at 1,48,800 with 71,525 in Bengaluru. Sixty new Covid deaths were also reported in the state, the health department bulletin said. The positivity rate for the day stood at 11.31 per cent.

On the positive front, 44,819 discharges outnumbered the daily cases. The Union Ministry of Health said that 34 states including Karnataka recorded a decline in cases and positivity rate.

The state health department also apprised that 4,362 patients are in hospitals. Within the municipal limits in Bengaluru, of the 771 beds allotted for Covid patients at Covid care centres, only three are occupied.

Health minister K Sudhakar also informed that Gadag has become the first district in Karnataka to have achieved 100 per cent first Covid-19 vaccine dose coverage among the 15-17 age group. The first dose coverage among children in Karnataka is 72 per cent. Kodagu has achieved 98 per cent first dose vaccination coverage.