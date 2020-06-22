Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Coronavirus in-charge Minister’s dad tests positive, 142 new containment zones identified in Bengaluru

Since the first case of coronavirus in Karnataka was confirmed in the city on March 9, 1398 people have tested positive in Bengaluru to date of which 67 people succumbed to the infection. Since the first case of coronavirus in Karnataka was confirmed in the city on March 9, 1398 people have tested positive in Bengaluru to date of which 67 people succumbed to the infection.

As many as 142 more containment zones in Bengaluru were enlisted as ‘active’ by the local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday after 322 fresh cases and 6 fatalities were reported in the last couple of days.

According to statistics shared by the BBMP Covid-19 War Room, a total of 440 containment zones are active in the city, as on Monday.

As many as 919 cases are active in the Karnataka capital, as on June 22.

Meanwhile, 249 new cases were reported across the state on Monday taking the total tally to 9399.

“As of today, 9399 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 5730 discharges. Today, 249 new positive cases have been reported and 111 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed.

At the same time, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa announced “stringent lockdown measures” in several areas of Bengaluru

“Stringent lockdown to be in place in areas like KR Market, Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalassipalya, and surrounding areas. Adjoining streets of positive cases’ residences also will be sealed,” Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said after a meeting with top government officers in Bengaluru. He added that these areas had clusters that reported a big number of cases in the past few days.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 in-charge Minister’s dad tests positive

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar who is also in charge of managing pandemic-related affairs in the state confirmed on Monday that his father tested positive for COVID-19.

“My father’s COVID19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father,” he tweeted confirming the same.

The patient, who is 82 years old, is now being treated at a designated facility.

Enforce Home Quarantine strictly, avoid stigma: BBMP advises RWAs

As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Bengaluru continues to increase day by day, the city’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Monday advised residents welfare associations (RWAs) to strictly enforce Home Quarantine (HQ) process among incoming residents from other states.

In an advisory issued by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, RWAs were directed to be on the lookout for any visitors or members of houses who are returning to their respective areas. “RWAs should report these cases to BBMP helpline or police control room or via WhatsApp/Telegram at +91 9777777684,” the advisory read.

Further, RWAs have been asked to paste a poster outside houses of returnees indicating that the members of the household are on HQ for 14 days.

“RWAs should also ensure there is no social stigma attached to the persons under HQ. They should instead appreciate that effective HQ is key to prevent the spread of the pandemic,” Anil Kumar added.

Karnataka: Department of Public Instruction issues SOP for SSLC students

In a bid to ensure social distancing measures and safety to around 8.5 lakh students expected to attend SSLC exams from Thursday, the Karnataka Department of Public Instruction issued detailed guidelines to students, parents and invigilators on Monday.

While students are advised to reach exam centres 90 minutes before the scheduled starting time, sanitising hands and wearing masks is mandatory before the health checkup and also throughout the exam time.

“Don’t shake hands, touch or hug fellow students. Students should also refrain from exchanging items,” the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mentioned.

At the same time, invigilators have been directed to report signs of ill-health exhibited by any student during the examination period. “In such cases, the student should be taken to the health check-up counter (set up in all exam centres) for further management by the health staff,” the order read.

Further, parents have been requested not to stay near the examination centre in groups while the exam takes place. “Parents are requested to kindly leave after the ward enters the Examination Centre,” the advisory mentioned.

Bengaluru: Cybercafes, photocopy shops near SSLC exam centres to be shut

All cybercafes and photocopy shops within the radius of 200 metres next to SSLC exam centres in Bengaluru will remain shut from June 25 to July 3, to avoid untoward incidents of paper leaks.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has issued a prohibitory order mentioning the same apart from invoking section 144 of the CrPc in these areas.

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by Aug: COVID War Room chief

Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka may reach around 25,000 by August 15 if the state maintains the current compounded daily growth rate of 4 per cent, a senior government official said on Monday while stressing the need to stick to social distancing and wearing masks to contain the spread of the virus.

The projections are so sensitive that if the daily growth rate is at 3 per cent then active numbers can reach 17,000 but if it is at 4 per cent then the state could see around 25,000 cases in about 50-60 days, Munish Moudgil, chief of Karnataka COVID-19 War Room, said in a statement.

Stay Home: Police Commissioner instructs personnel above 55 years’ age

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has instructed police personnel aged over 55 years to remain at home following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the force.

The Commissioner has urged them to avail of the services of Home Guards and remain within the city.

Rao further directed the police personnel to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and gloves while receiving complaints from the public and should refrain from arresting the accused unless it is inevitable.

