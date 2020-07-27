Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, Bengaluru accounts for 50% of cases

While the state reported 5,324 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 1,470 of these were from Bengaluru alone. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal) While the state reported 5,324 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 1,470 of these were from Bengaluru alone. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

Reporting over 5,000 cases daily for the fifth consecutive day, Karnataka’s coronavirus tally crossed the one-lakh mark on Monday. While the state reported 5,324 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 1,470 of these were from Bengaluru alone.

The first case of COVID-19 in the state was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 8.

Recovery rate highest in Yadgir, lowest in Bengaluru Rural

As per the latest analysis by the State Covid-19 War Room, Yadgir reported the highest recovery rate in the last week. While 79.2 per cent of those who tested positive recovered from the infection, the north Karnataka district also reported the least number of fatalities (2).

At the same time, Bengaluru Rural district reported the lowest recovery rate among 30 districts of the state (15.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, Belagavi recorded the highest average compounded daily growth rate in the last five days, the War Room analysis stated. With a 14.4 per cent growth rate, the district has reported a total of 2,149 cases as on July 26. The same on July 21 was 1,096.

OTP verification, address proof mandatory for Covid-19 test in Bengaluru

Following multiple discrepancies reported over the past few weeks, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to make sharing address proof and OTP verification mandatory for those getting tested across all labs in the city.

Confirming the same, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the decision was taken to ensure that each person is traced correctly after being tested positive for the infection.

“An address proof or ID card as issued by the government will be sought. Then, each person’s mobile number will be verified after a one-time password (OTP) is generated, before testing,” he explained.

Staff tests positive, Bengaluru ACP (Admin) quarantines self

Bengaluru City Police IGP and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar Monday quarantined himself at home after a staff member of his team tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Confirming the same, he tweeted, “As one of my staff has reported #COVID19 positive; I am under home quarantine as per protocol for primary contacts.”

‘All 58 medical colleges in Karnataka have testing labs’

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar claimed the state’s medical colleges have been at the forefront in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. “All 58 medical colleges in the state have established Covid testing labs and have a combined capacity to conduct 25,000 tests per day,” he added.

Bengaluru: 1,470 fresh cases, 12,459 active containment zones

As the number of fresh cases and fatalities surge in Bengaluru, the capital city reported 1,470 new cases while the same was 5,324 across Karnataka on Monday. Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 12,459.

The health department also attributed 26 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru’s death toll. With this, 917 deaths have been reported from the city.

As per the analysis done by the State Covid-19 War Room (dated July 26), Bengaluru Urban tops all districts in the number of tests done per million (7,487) in the last 10 days followed by Chikkaballapura (6,062), and Davangere (5,543). The state average for the same is 4,009.

KSR Bengaluru railway station gets mask, sanitiser vending machines

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Monday commissioned two vending machines at KSR Bengaluru railway station which offers masks, sanitisers and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to passengers.

“The vending machines have been installed at vantage points for easy access to the passenger. One machine is available on Platform No 1 and the other at the Second Entry to the Station on Platform No 8,” SWR said in a statement.

Further, three more of such contactless vending machines are likely to be installed in other railway stations under the Bengaluru Division, two at Yesvantpur and one at Bengaluru Cantonment.

“Passengers can easily procure masks of different kinds, sanitizers of different quantity, and gloves from the machines, at reasonable rates, through contactless online payment modes like Google Pay, and Paytm. The machine is installed as a pilot project under the New Innovative Non-fare Idea Scheme (NINFRIS) of Railways,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said.

