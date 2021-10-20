Karnataka Covid-19 committee: Prioritise vaccination of older adolescents and children with comorbidities first

The Karnataka state technical advisory committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has advised the government to start vaccinating children aged 16-17 and those with comorbidities first once Covid vaccines for children are approved in the country.

However, government officials said that guidelines in this regard will have to first come from the Union government.

The recommendation is based on the premise that initially the vaccine availability will be limited and it would be prudent to prioritise vaccination based on age groups as it was in the case of vaccination for adults.

“Actually, the recommendation is to start vaccination for children on the same lines as it was with adults. 16-17 is almost an adult. So the older children should be of the priority followed by those who are suffering from asthma, malnutrition or any heart-related issues etc. This, I believe, would be the national guideline as well,” Dr CN Manjunath, a member of the TAC, told The Indian Express.

“Nurses who are working with mother and child care hospitals are best equipped to vaccinate children. The manpower for vaccination should be sourced from these hospitals,” he added.

Special commissioner (health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), KV Trilok Chandra said: “The guidelines in this regard will have to come from the Union government. We can formulate the plan of action only after that.”

Dr Srikanta J T, consultant (paediatric interventional pulmonology and sleep medicine) at Aster CMI Hospital, said: “We have at least 25-30 per cent of paediatric population out of 140 billion people in India and Karnataka alone has 1.7 crore people under 18 years of age. This is crucial for them to be vaccinated to prevent themselves from the infection as well as from the third wave. Also, this will help in the prevention of many post-Covid complications in children such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine ZyCoV-D is reported to be the first vaccine that will be available in India for the age group of 12-18. If approved by the Drugs Controller of India, Covaxin for will be the second.