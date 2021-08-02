Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,285 new cases, over 4.42 lakh vaccine shots in last 24 hours

The state has a total of 24,021 active cases and 28,47,627 recoveries | File

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,285 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.07 lakh and the toll to 36,612. With 1,383 discharges, the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases continued on Monday too.

Bengaluru Urban reported 290 new cases and five deaths along with 168 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state has a total of 24,021 active cases and 28,47,627 recoveries.

While the positivity rate stood at 0.96% per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.94 per cent.

Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru (4 each).

4.42 lakh vaccine doses administered across state



4,42,330 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered across the state on Monday, a visible rise as compared to the average 2 lakh daily inoculation for over a month.

The rise in coverage comes a day after Chief Minister Basavraj Bommmai announced that the Centre has earmarked 1 crore doses of the vaccine to the south Indian state.

The only day the state witnessed more vaccination jabs than on Monday was on June 21 – over 10 lakh people were inoculated -the first day after the Centre’s revised vaccination guidelines came into effect, coinciding with the International Day of Yoga.