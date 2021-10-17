Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 326 new cases, TPR below 0.5%; CM hints at easing curbs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at further easing of Covid-19 curbs imposed pointing out the drop observed in the test positivity rate (TPR) across the state.

“The TPR has been below 1 per cent in the state for the past few days. We will discuss with the Covid-19 technical advisory committee to decide what relaxations can be announced in the curbs in force at the moment. The matter of reopening primary schools (Class 1 to 5) will also be discussed,” he said.

326 new cases across state, 173 from Bengaluru

Karnataka on Sunday clocked 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total infection count to 29,83,459 and toll to 37,941, the health department said.

#Karnataka reports 326 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.41%. 4 more deaths reported from across state, 380 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/TW7AJlKXLb — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 17, 2021

The day also saw 380 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,36,039. Out of 326 new cases reported on Sunday, 173 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 87 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 9,450. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.22 per cent.

Out of 4 deaths reported on Sunday 2 are from Mysuru; and one each from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 173, Mysuru 42, Dakshina Kannada 22, Tumakuru 17, Hassan and Udupi 12, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,49,418, followed by Mysuru 1,78,738 and Tumakuru 1,20,546.

Bengaluru: Victoria Hospital to free up beds for non-Covid patients

Authorities of the government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru are likely to clear up space at the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) for non-Covid treatment following a night-long crisis that allegedly left many patients waiting for hours for medical supervision.

According to officials, nearly 30 Covid-19 patients at TECC are likely to be shifted to nearby facilities to enable the area to be used for non-Covid-19 purposes. “These patients can be shifted either to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) or Charaka Super Speciality hospital,” Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Ramesh Krishna K said.

Victoria Hospital was turned into a dedicated Covid-19 facility till June earlier this year when Bengaluru reported a surge in coronavirus cases and faced a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen.

Mangaluru: Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for entry to malls, cinema halls

The district administration of Dakshina Kannada has made certificates showing full vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for people to enter malls, theatres, and cinema halls including those in Mangaluru.

According to deputy commissioner K V Rajendra, the additional surveillance measure will be in place from Sunday as a precautionary measure to ensure the pandemic situation does not worsen. “While multiplexes, cinema halls, and theatres are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity, only those who have obtained both doses of the vaccine will be allowed inside, on furnishing the certificate which indicates so,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Mangaluru City Corporation, said that special teams have been formed to identify those who are yet to be vaccinated. “Special vaccination drives are also being held these days as more people are being identified and included in lists formed at the hyperlocal level. With this, we hope to fully vaccinate the eligible population in the city as soon as possible,” the official said.

(With PTI inputs)