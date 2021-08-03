Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,674 cases; RT-PCR negative report must for passengers from Kerala, Maharashtra

A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Tuesday reported 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally past 29.09 lakh, while 38 new deaths took the toll to 36,650.

The day also saw 1,376 recoveries, leaving 24,280 active cases. Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of infections (477) and seven deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Dakshina Kannada logged 307 cases and eight fatalities, the highest among districts. Mysuru district recorded 147 cases, Udupi and Hassan (104 each) Kodagu (94) and Tumakuru (80).

There were zero fatalities in 13 out of 31 districts in the state Tuesday, according to the bulletin. Yadgir and Raichur districts had no fresh cases.

On Tuesday, 1,21,021 COVID tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.90 crore.

A total of 1,05,378 people were vaccinated Tuesday, taking the overall number to 3.16 crore. While the positivity rate stood at 1.38 per cent, the case fatality rate was at 2.27 per cent.

Covid-negative result mandatory for all passengers from Kerala, Maharashtra

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct tests on all those who come to Bengaluru from Kerala and Maharashtra, without a negative RT-PCR report.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that those coming in with a negative certificate but who still show symptoms, will also have to undergo a test. “Until the test reports come in, they will have to remain in quarantine either home or institutional,” he said.

Chamarajanagar: Tourist sites to remain closed during weekends

The Chamarajanagar district administration on Monday decided to put restrictions on the entry of tourists to some popular destinations during weekends to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Tourists wishing to stay in resorts or hotels in the district must carry RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours to get accommodation.

District administration has tightened surveillance at border checkposts. Staff have been told to deny entry to travellers from Kerala who fail to produce RT-PCR negative reports, according to district administration.

Commuters travelling from Kerala sent back for not having RT-PCR report

Hundreds of commuters from Kerala were sent back by Dakshina Kannada police at the Talapady border on Monday for not having an RT-PCR negative report, as mandated by the Karnataka government.

Passengers from Kerala staged a road roko at the spot for some time, police said The protesters alleged that the “sudden decision” of the Karnataka government has severely affected the people of Kasaragod, who depend on Mangaluru for employment, medical aid and education.

They urged the district administration to hold Covid tests at Talapady and allow them to enter Mangaluru. Police, meanwhile, said that they will file a case against people who blocked the highway.

DK district administration was holding Covid tests at the Talapady border till Monday morning. Those with symptoms are subjected to RAT test and if found to be positive, are sent back.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said that no person from Kerala will be allowed to enter Mangaluru without an RT- PCR test report. Additional police forces will be deployed to implement the rule, he said.

(With PTI inputs)