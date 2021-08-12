Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,857 new cases, govt denies plea to allow full occupancy at cinema halls

Karnataka Thursday reported 1,857 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.24 lakh and the toll to 36,911.

The day also saw 1,950 discharges, as it outnumbered the fresh cases, thereby resulting in the dropping of the active caseload to 22,728. The total number of recoveries in the state so far has increased to 28,65,067.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 321 new cases, as the city also saw 413 discharges and five deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

While the positivity rate stood at 1.15 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.61 per cent. Districts that reported the most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru were Dakshina Kannada (5), Kolar (3), Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru (2 each).

Bengaluru: Local body collects Rs 12.58 from violators of Covid guidelines

A total of Rs 12.58 crore was collected as penalty from those violating Covid-19 guidelines till date, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local body governing the Karnataka capital has said.

As per BBMP data, the fines were collected between May 2020 and August 7, 2021. While Rs 11.86 crore was collected from over 4.93 lakh people for not wearing masks, another Rs 71.35 lakh was levied from those who failed to maintain physical distancing.

Karnataka govt rejects plea to allow 100% occupancy at cinema halls

The Karnataka government Thursday rejected the Karnataka Film Chambers and Commerce’s (KFCC) plea demanding full occupancy at cinema halls, and theatres. However, according to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Basavraj Bommai rejected their demand citing the Covid-19 situation.

“However, the CM has clarified that their request will be looked into after a few days. Consultation with experts in the health sector will be held before informing them of a revised decision,” an officer from the CMO said.

At present, the government has allowed cinemas to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity with alternate seats left vacant.

Bengaluru: District admin bans entry of devotees to temples on weekends, public holidays

The district administration of Bengaluru Urban has banned the entry of general public and devotees to temples on weekends and public holidays in a bid to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 infection.

According to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, the ban will be enforced on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays during the month of ‘Shravan’. An order citing provisions of COVID-19 Regulations Rules 2020 and Disaster Management Act 2005 has also been issued.

However, devotees will be allowed to enter temples on other days following all related guidelines stipulated by the government.