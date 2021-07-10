Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 2,162 cases, 48 deaths; 95% staff for SSLC exams vaccinated, says minister

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,162 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 related deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 28,69,320 and 35,779, respectively.

The day also saw 2,879 recoveries, bringing the active caseload down to 37,141. Bengaluru Urban reported 452 new cases, as the city also saw 746 discharges and five deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The positivity rate in the state stood at 1.48 per cent and the case fatality rate was at 2.22 per cent.

95% staff for SSLC exams vaccinated: Education minister

The Karnataka government has vaccinated 95 per cent of the staff who would be deployed for SSLC examination duty, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar.

According to the minister, of the total 1.33 lakh staff who will be deployed for examination duty, 1.3 lakh received their first dose, as per the data collected by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. As many as 48,938 have received their second shot as well. “Another 3,404 people will get vaccinated in a couple of days,” the minister added.

SSLC exams will be held for two days. The first papers — Science, Maths and Social Science — will be clubbed in one paper on July 19 and the second paper on languages will be held on July 22. Both the examinations will be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Govt-run Jayadeva Institute conducts study on heart attack post covid recovery

A study conducted by the Karnataka government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research revealed that 26 patients, who recovered from Covid-19, suffered heart attack seven to eight weeks post recovery.

According to Jayadeva Institute, the 26 patients, who were admitted to the hospital between June 1 and June 30, were registered in a post-Covid-19 heart attack registry launched by the institute.

According to Dr C N Manjunath, Institute Director, all the patients survived after treatment. “Six patients underwent angioplasty and three bypass surgeries, the rest were treated medically,” he added.