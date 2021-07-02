Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 2,984 cases, 88 deaths; Sitharaman says Centre taking up reforms despite pandemic

Nurses inside an ICU ward at a 100 bedded Covid care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka on Friday reported 2,984 new cases of Covid-19 and 88 related deaths, taking the caseload to 28,49,997 and the toll to 35,222, the health department said.

The day also saw 14,337 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 27,60,881. Bengaluru Urban reported 593 new cases as the city also saw 10,674 discharges and 11 deaths.

The active cases in the state stood at 53,871. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.92 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.94 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad and Mandya (7).

Mysuru accounted for 457 fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada (302), Hassan (271), followed by others. Bengaluru Urban topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,14,828 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,67,397) and Tumakuru (1,15,247).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 11,75,748 recoveries, followed by Mysuru (1,60,768) and Tumakuru (1,12,855). Cumulatively, a total of 3,45,80,906 samples have been tested, out of which 1,55,101 were tested on Friday alone.

Central govt taking up reforms despite pandemic: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the Central government has been proactive in responding to the challenges caused by Covid-19 and is also taking up reforms despite the pandemic.

“The sum and substance of what began in March 2020 with the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) has again been extended from this March till November, and the Central government has been very proactive in responding to the challenges (caused by Covid-19),” Sitharaman said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, she said, “From a stage when we did not even manufacture PPE, had no enough ventilators or sufficient centres to test virology samples, we have walked a long course”.

Sitharaman today concluded a two-day tour of Karnataka, where she reviewed ongoing projects, interacted with industry leaders from the biotech sector and also reviewed some of the vaccination and COVID infrastructure in the state.

Karnataka to modify Covid-19 relief fund guidelines for registration

The Labour Department informed the Karnataka High Court that the department will modify its guidelines to register domestic workers for availing the one-time Covid-19 relief fund of Rs 2,000.

The Secretary of the State, Labour Department, who appeared before the court on Thursday, said that stringent actions have been taken against all those involved in collecting ‘commission fee’ from unorganised sector workers to register the details online

In a PIL before the court, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority had filed a report of instances of collection of ‘commission fee’ by domestic workers ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 250.

During the hearing, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, pointed out that with the required documents listed by the Labour Department, it is too cumbersome a process for domestic workers to register the details.

The Labour Department secretary submitted that the guidelines or procedures will be modified and ensured that those entitled to the benefit will get the same if they have an Aadhaar card, a certificate signed by the employer and particulars of their bank account.

