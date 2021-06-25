Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 3,310 cases, 114 deaths; Siddaramaiah alleges vaccines yet to reach rural areas

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka on Friday reported 3,310 new cases of Covid-19 and 114 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,26,754 and the toll to 34,539, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban logged 614 new cases, while the city also saw 1,401 discharges and 17 deaths. The Karnataka capital also tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,09,687, followed by Mysuru 1,64,385 and Tumakuru 1,14,345.

Hassan accounted for 399 deaths, Dakshina Kannada (377), Mysuru (367), Shivamogga (212), followed by others. Active cases in the state stood at 1,07,195.

Vaccines have not reached rural areas: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah Friday alleged that Covid vaccines were yet to reach the rural areas of the state.

The former Karnataka CM added, “The number of vaccines administered has dropped drastically after the inaugural day of PM Modi’s publicity stunt on June 21,” referring to the special vaccination drives that were held across the country on International Yoga Day.

“5,78,841 vaccines were administered on 21st June & this was reduced to 2,89,581 on 24th June. Based on the information received, many taluk & hobli centres have not received the vaccines since many days,” he tweeted.

UG, PG exams at Gulbarga University from July 15

Gulbarga University in Karnataka Friday announced that examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held from July 15.

According to Vice-chancellor Prof. Dayanand Agsar, exams for the first, third and fifth semesters of undergraduate courses, and first and third semesters of postgraduate courses will begin on July 15.

“Those for even semesters of UG and PG programmes would be held after September 20. Classes for the 2021-22 academic year 2021-22 will begin by November 2021.