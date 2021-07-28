Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,531 cases, 19 deaths; pandemic management my immediate priority, says new CM

A health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP/File)

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,531 new cases of Covid-19 and 19 related deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,99,195 and the death toll to 36,456. The day also saw 1,430 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,40,147.

Bengaluru Urban logged 376 new cases while it also reported 244 discharges and three deaths.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1, 531 new cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,99,195 and the death toll to 36456. Bengaluru Urban logged 376 new cases while it reported 244 discharges and three deaths. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KxmkAZU247 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 28, 2021

While the Covid-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 1.24 per cent, the positivity rate for the day was 1.03 per cent.

As cases drop, KSTDC plans to start Ambari open-roof bus tours in Mysuru

With relaxation in lockdown norms and a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is considering resuming its Ambari open-roof bus tours in Mysuru from August 1.

The KSTDC had started operating double-decker bus services in the historical city Mysuru on the lines of London’s Big Bus model after a long wait in March this year. However, the buses were taken off the roads after the pandemic hit and the subsequent lockdown.

The buses take tourists to the heritage sites of Mysuru including Mysuru Palace, Zoo, Karanji Lake, Cheluvamba Mansion and certain museums.

Covid-19 management is my immediate priority, says new Karnataka CM

Newly-appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that his immediate priority is Covid-19 and flood management in the state.

“Steps that need to be taken to control a possible third wave of Covid-19, and vaccination against it will be given utmost importance,” he said.

“Already, our government has worked well to control the spread of coronavirus, and now, we will have to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic,” he added.