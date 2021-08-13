Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,669 new cases, 22 deaths; no lockdown plans in Bengaluru says minister

Karnataka reported 1,669 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths Friday. Total infections crossed 29.26 lakh and the cumulative death toll touched 36,933.

Friday also saw 1,672 recoveries, taking the active caseload to 22,703 cases. The test positivity rate and the case fatality rate was 0.98 percent and 1.31 percent respectively.

Karnataka reported 1,669 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and death toll to 36,933. Bengaluru accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sHUnYnAFwI — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) August 13, 2021

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220 followed by Mysuru with 1,74,421 and Tumakuru with 1,18,534. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone.

BBMP likely to complete serosurvey next week

The serosurvey which was launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on August 4 is likely to be completed next week, according to officials. The objective is to survey 2,000 people, 1,000 vaccinated and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals to determine the extent of antibodies present, infection resistance, and severity.

As per the plan, 2,000 people will be surveyed of which 30 per cent will be under the age of 18, 50 per cent aged 18-45 and 20 per cent aged above 45 years. Blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected for the survey, officials said.

“Blood serum sample and throat swab will be collected from individuals identified through a door-to-door survey conducted by BBMP’s ANMs (Auxiliary nurse midwives), ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, and laboratory technicians. The serum sample will be tested at a laboratory while the swab will be tested using the RT-PCR method.”

‘No lockdown planned in Bengaluru’

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka clarified that the government has no plans to impose a lockdown in Bengaluru. “There is no proposal with the government to impose a lockdown in Bengaluru. Lockdown and such measures affect people,” Ashoka told reporters in Bengaluru.

“The number of cases is decreasing in the city. But, in other districts where cases are going up, deputy commissioners are taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus by putting a weekend curfew,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)