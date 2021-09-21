Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 818 fresh cases, 21 deaths; state likely to allow full occupancy in theatres

Karnataka recorded 818 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections to 29,69,361 and the toll to 37,648. The day also saw 1,414 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,17,944.

Out of the total number of new cases, 359 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 381 discharges and eight deaths. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,741.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.8 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 2.56 per cent. Belagavi followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths (3), Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru had two each, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 359, Dakshina Kannada 114, Udupi 73, Mysuru 71 and Kodagu 25.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,44,052 cases, followed by Mysuru (1,77,400) and Tumakuru (1,19,961). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,20,659, followed by Mysuru (1,74,460) and Tumakuru (1,18,431).

Cumulatively a total of 4,64,86,898 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,01,549 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Karnataka likely to allow full occupancy in theatres

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday hinted that the government “might consider” allowing full occupancy in theatres amid lifting other restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, considering various factors.

After meeting a delegation of film producers and exhibitors from the state, Sudhakar said the government is trying to support theatres and stakeholders involved with the film industry. “The film industry has faced a huge impact and financial losses due to the pandemic. The government is thinking positively. A final decision will be taken in two to three days after the scheduled meeting with the technical advisory committee,” Sudhakar said.

The minister added that rolling back restrictions on the operation of pubs and swimming pools will also be considered and will come up for discussion in the upcoming TAC meeting.

Over 37,000 Covid-19 deaths reported in last two years: Minister tells legislative council

Meanwhile, Sudhakar said the state has witnessed over 37,000 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last two years.

Citing government data, Sudhakar said 37,423 people have died due to the pandemic. He was responding to a question in the legislative council in the wake of the government being accused of under-reporting fatalities linked to the pandemic.

“In all, during this period, 9.4 lakh people have died due to various causes across Karnataka. The birth and death registry lists 46 different categories of deaths and about 221 various types of diseases have been taken into account,” he said.