Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,977 cases, 48 deaths; govt to not hold Zilla/Taluk panchayat polls this year

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, according to the health department.

The day also saw 3,188 people getting discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 28,10,121.

Of the new cases, 462 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 501 discharges and 10 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 32,383.While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3 each) followed by others.

Among the districts which reported the new cases, Mysuru recorded 197, Hassan (158), Udupi (110) and Chikkamagaluru (109).

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases at 12,20,960 followed by Mysuru (1,70,559) and Tumakuru (1,16,680). Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped the list with 1,192,664 recoveries, followed by Mysuru (1,65,832) and Tumakuru (1,14,164).

Cumulatively, 3,64,31,379 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,38,274 were tested on Thursday alone.

Karnataka govt to not conduct Zilla/Taluk panchayat polls till Dec

The Karnataka government led by B S Yediyurappa, in a cabinet meeting on Thursday, decided not to conduct the Zilla/Taluk panchayat elections till December 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the cabinet has taken the decision to postpone the Zilla/Taluk panchayat elections in view of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

REVA University waives 100 per cent fee for Covid victims

REVA University has decided to waive 100 per cent tuition fees for the academic year 2021-22 for students who lost their parents or breadwinners in the family to the pandemic.

According to the institution, this initiative is extended to students who apply to any of its 50-plus UG courses this academic year.

In a statement, P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, said, “The university was founded with a mission to give back to society and empower the youth, and this initiative is aligned with that. The pandemic has posed numerous challenges to educators and the student community, but it should not take away the right and opportunity of every child to be educated. Our fee waiver aims to mitigate the situation.”

