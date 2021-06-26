Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 4,272 cases, 115 deaths; Centre calls for containment measures to curb Delta Plus variant

Karnataka reported 4,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,31,026 and the toll to 34,654 on Saturday.

The day also saw 6,126 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,91,123. While the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 2.69 per cent on Saturday.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 955 cases, while the city also saw 1,174 discharges and 16 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,05,226.

Karnataka reported 4,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,31,026 and the toll to 34,654 on Saturday. Bengaluru reported 955 cases, as the city saw 1,174 discharges and 16 deaths. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/WfclnIXRHr — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 26, 2021

Mysuru accounted for 22 deaths, Dakshina Kannada (14), Belagavi (10), followed by others. Besides Bengaluru Urban, districts which reported the new cases are Mysuru (647), Hassan (320), Chikkamagaluru (200), followed by others.

Bengaluru also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,10,642 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,65,032) and Tumakuru (1,14,504). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,29,074 recoveries, followed by Mysuru (1,58,052) and Tumakuru 1,11,475.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,36,73,392 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,65,010 were done on Saturday alone.

Centre asks state to take up immediate containment measures to curb Delta Plus variant

The Centre has, meanwhile, urged Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures, including preventing crowding of people, conducting widespread testing as well as, increasing vaccine coverage on a priority basis, in districts where the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 has been detected.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in this regard.

Pointing out that this variant has been found in Mysuru district, the letter dated June 25 said, “The public health response, in this case while broadly remaining the same, has to become more focused and stringent.” “Thus, you are requested to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowding and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis,” it said.

The letter also asked the state to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

According to INSACOG, the Delta Plus variant — which is currently a Variant of Concern (VOC) — has characteristics like increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura.

Maintain vigil over Delta Plus variant: CM directs officials

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, meanwhile, instructed officials to maintain vigil over the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, especially in the border districts, and subject to tests those arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior ministers and officials Saturday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“The Delta Plus situation in the state, as of now, is under control and instructions have been given to maintain strict vigil about the virus,” the CMO said in a statement.

Noting that a greater number of Delta Plus variant virus infections are being reported in neighboring Maharashtra, it said directions have been given to place border districts on alert. Instructions have also been given to maintain strict vigil on those arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala, by subjecting them to Covid tests, the statement said.

Expressing concern over the intensity of the second wave not declining in Maharashtra and Kerala, the CMO statement said people have been requested to follow all precautionary measures in the wake of relaxing of restrictions in the state.

The government has also instructed authorities to identify malnourished children and provide them nutritious food and medical care that is required.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar informed that there were two cases of Delta Plus variant in the state — one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru, both with mild symptoms.

“The one in Mysuru has completely recovered. There was no severity in both the cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative. Therefore, there is no need to panic about the virus. Genome sequencing is being done everyday to detect new strains,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)