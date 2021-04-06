Karnataka: Highest single-day spike with 6,150 new Covid-19 cases; vaccination rate to be doubled in Bengaluru

Karnataka Tuesday reported 6,150 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in the state this year. Bengaluru alone contributed 4,266 fresh cases. The state also reported 39 fatalities, taking the death toll to 12,696, while Bengaluru reported 26 deaths related to Covid-19.

The total number of infections has reached 10.26 lakh and the death toll to 12,696, according to the Karnataka health department. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 3,487 patients got discharged after recovery.

“Cumulatively 10,26,584 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,696 deaths and 9,68,762 discharges,” the health department said in a bulletin.

“Out of 45,107 active cases, 44,756 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 351 are in Intensive Care Units,” bulletin added.

Among 39 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 are from Bengaluru Urban, three each from Mysuru and Dharwad, two from Kalaburag, and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Kolar and Mandya. Kalaburagi, with 261 Covid-19 positive cases, is after Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru reported 237, Bidar 167, Tumakuru 157, Hassan 110, Mandya 102, followed by other districts

Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,17,726, followed by Mysuru 54,603 and Ballari 39,032. A total of over 2,20,89,452 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,02,021 were done on Tuesday alone, the department said.

More than 48 lakh people have been vaccinated so far: Health Minister

With over 48 lakh people receiving the jab, Karnataka is at the sixth position in terms of vaccination in the country, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday.

“A total of 48.05 lakh people have been vaccinated till yesterday, 1,95,554 people have got the jab in the last 24 hours. Over 22.5 lakh people who received vaccination are above the age of 60 years. 10.4 lakh people are between the 45-59 age group. Karnataka is in sixth position in the country in implementing the vaccination drive,” he said.

“The union government has responded positively to our request and provided additional 15 lakh dosages of vaccine yesterday,” he added.

Mortality among young mid-age group mortality cause for concern: Health Minister

More than 1 lakh cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours and the mortality rate is also increasing. “Mortality among middle aged and young people is a serious matter of concern. I have directed the technical advisory committee to conduct a death audit. Second wave is spreading faster than the first wave. We cannot predict the severity of the situation right now, but we are prepared for it,” Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

According to Sudhakar, 33,697 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 cases in the state. There are 15,733 oxygenated beds available in government hospitals out of which 10,083 beds have been reserved for Covid cases, he said.

“We have also directed the private hospitals to increase covid reserved beds to 20%. We need to increase the number if more cases are detected, people have to be cautious in this situation,” said Sudhakar.

Vaccination to be doubled in Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said zonal health officers have been instructed to double the vaccination rate in the city in the wake of the second Covid wave in Bengaluru.

“At present, 35,000 people in the city are being vaccinated on a daily basis. The BBMP has been taking several measures to contain the Covid19 virus,” he added.

Two lakh vaccines to arrive tomorrow

After chairing a meeting on compliance of covid norms, vaccination, and testing, with special commissioners, joint commissioners and health commissioners, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said there was a dire need to increase the vaccination rate in the city. Asha workers have been instructed to raise awareness among those eligible for the vaccine and encourage them to get vaccinated. Additionally, the vaccination rate will be doubled as two lakh vaccines will arrive tomorrow, he informed.

Hotels, unused buildings to be converted into as Covid care centres in Bengaluru

The BBMP has decided to use hotels, unused buildings as Covid care centres in Bengaluru.

“Covid care centres are already operating at Haj Bhavan and HAL in the city, Gaurav Gupta said and added that hotels with 50-bed capacity and unused buildings will be used at 2 to 3 areas at all zones as Covid care centres to isolate asymptomatic patients. The officials have also been instructed to seal the areas with heavy footfalls where Covid norms are not followed, he said.

He said that Covid tests must be increased in places surrounding areas where Covid cases are on the rise, under BBMP Limits. Officers have been instructed to check the positivity rate at the apartment level besides conducting tests at ward/primary health centres and take necessary actions.

“Most of the Covid cases are in Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala and hence testing will be increased while keeping a check on people travelling from other states via aeroplane, bus, and trains. The suggestion to self-isolate those from other states, who are at present in large numbers, and then conduct tests will be considered and proposed to the Government,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner visits Victoria Hospital

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the government-run Victoria Hospital administration to increase the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients as also the vaccination rate.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the hospital has three session sites for vaccination and 100-120 people are being vaccinated on a daily basis. Out of over a thousand patients who visit the hospital every day, more than 300 can be vaccinated by creating awareness, he said. The hospital staff has been told to install instruction boards at hospital premises about the vaccine.

He further said that all beds at Victoria Hospital were previously dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients. As of now, there are now 150 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients while the remaining beds are being used to treat those suffering from other illnesses. Now that all beds reserved for Covid have been filled, instructions have been given to increase the bed capacity for Covid-infected patients.