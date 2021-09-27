scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Case Fatality Rate up at 3.96%; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru extended till Oct 11

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
September 27, 2021 10:22:31 pm
Covid-19: Karnataka govt denies Siddaramaiah to hold meeting with district officialsBeneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)

Karnataka recorded 504 new Covid-19 cases and 20 more deaths on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 893 persons were discharged, taking the number of total recoveries to 29,23,320. There are 13,590 active cases in the state. The state has so far logged 29,73,899 Covid-19 cases and 37,746 deaths in total.

The positivity rate stands at 0.48 per cent as 1,03,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate is recorded at 3.96 per cent. Experts have opined that the high CFR was owing to the lower number of cases.

On the 254th day since inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 2,26,496 doses were administered till 3.30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru extended till Oct 11

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended the prohibitory orders in the state capital till 6 am of October 11, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic situation. The order further said that the night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am.

It also restricted the assembly of more than four persons in public places and activities except for those permitted as per the guidelines. However, public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, and metro stations have been exempted from the same.

Violators of these guidelines will be booked as per relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act (2005), Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act (2020), and the Indian Penal Code, the order added.

