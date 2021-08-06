Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,805 cases; Bengaluru metro timings deferred due to night curfew

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,805 new cases of Covid-19 and 36 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,15,317 and the death toll to 36,741, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,854 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,54,222. Bengaluru Urban logged 441 new cases, as the city also saw 434 discharges and seven deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 24,328.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.11 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.99 per cent. Kolar reported five deaths, Mysuru (4), Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Mandya (3), Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the next highest in number of new cases with 411 followed by Udupi (153), Hassan (103) and Mysuru (90).

Bengaluru metro timings deferred due to night curfew

In the wake of the night curfew advanced by an hour across Karnataka, operations of Namma Metro trains in the city have been deferred.

According to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, the last train from terminal stations will leave at 8 pm instead of 9 pm. The change of schedule will be in effect from August 7 to August 16, officials said.

#NightCurfew: #Bengaluru‘s Namma Metro revises timings. “Last train from terminal stations will leave at 8 pm insted of 9 pm from August 7 to 16,” BMRCL officials informed. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/m0JsALtuZq — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) August 6, 2021

Dakshina Kannada: Dy Commissioner permits Mangalore University to conduct exams from Aug 11

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra on Thursday permitted the Mangalore University to conduct exams, which were postponed earlier, from August 11.

The district administration had asked the varsity on August 4 to postpone the examinations in the wake of Covid-19 cases rising in the district. “For those unable to attend the examinations this time, separate exams can be held later,” Rajendra said during a meeting.

However, the DC has insisted that arrangements should be to students to enable submissions either online or by post to the respective colleges. “Exams should be conducted in separate rooms for Covid affected students,” he added.

Expert committee suggests linking PHANA’s bed search portal to BBMP bed portal

An expert committee report developed by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANHA) in Karnataka has recommended linking the ‘Search My Bed’ portal run by them to the bed portal operated by Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP.

“This would streamline coordination, generation of test and death reports, uploading status of normal, ICU and pediatric beds, and several factors,” the committee chaired by Dr Hema Divakar, consultant ObGyn and Medical Director Divakar’s Speciality Hospital noted.

Hassan: 38 nursing students from Kerala test positive

As many as 38 nursing students who returned from Kerala were diagnosed with Covid-19 in a college in Hassan. According to the district administration, this has led to all students from the neighbouring state now being subjected to Covid-19 tests again.

“We have sealed a PG hostel facility and to ensure 27 primary contacts are quarantined. The students had arrived in the state to attend the nursing exams held a week ago. However, even as they possessed negative reports then, we had decided to test them a few days later again,” an official from the district administration said.

Officials added that 21 students tested positive on Thursday while another 17 did so on Friday.