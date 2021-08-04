Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,769 cases, 30 deaths; Bengaluru civic body launches serosurvey

Karnataka Wednesday reported 1,769 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.11 lakh and the toll to 36,680.

The day also saw 1,714 discharges as the total number recoveries in the state so far rose to 28,50,717. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 411 new cases, as the city also saw 688 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 24,305. While the positivity rate stood at 1.04% per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.69 per cent on Wednesday. Districts that reported the most related fatalities were Dakshina Kannada (6), Bengaluru, Urban, and Mysuru (4 each).

Bengaluru: BBMP launches serosurvey to determine Covid-19 immunity

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta Wednesday launched a serosurvey, conducted by the local civic body governing the Karnataka capital.

As per the plan, 2,000 people will be surveyed of which 30 per cent will be under the age of 18, 50 per cent aged 18-45 and 20 per cent aged above 45 years. Blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected for the survey, officials said.

“Blood serum sample and throat swab will be collected from individuals identified through door-to-door survey conducted by BBMP’s ANMs (Auxiliary nurse midwives), ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist)workers and laboratory technicians. The serum sample will be tested at a laboratory while the swab will be tested using the RT-PCR method,” Gupta explained.

Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner launches #Covid19 serosurvey. 2,000 blood samples — 1000 each of vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals — to be collected to determine presence of antibody. (30% aged below 18, 50% aged 18-45, 20% aged above 45). @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/BG9oD3rZUC — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) August 4, 2021

He added that the survey process will be carried out by primary health centre teams in the city while coordinating with infectious diseases experts and health officers of the respective zones.

Further, officials added that a list of people to be surveyed under every zone in BBMP was already prepared and that the survey will be completed within a week. Serosurveys are conducted to understand more on infection resistance and severity. The survey will further help officials determine the number of people who have been infected, not infected, and to identify those with antibodies produced in the body.

“Based on this survey, rules will be laid out to prevent Covid virus from spreading in the near future,” an official added.

Karnataka among 8 states with high Covid R-value

With an R-value of 1.2, Karnataka is among the eight states and UTs in the country the R-value has risen above 1, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has noted.

R-value estimates the number of people that an infected person is transmitting the disease to, on an average. A value of 1 means every infected person, on an average, is transmitting the disease to one more person. A value greater than 1, therefore, means the pandemic is in an ascendant phase, and that cases will rise.

The Centre said the fact that the R-value rising beyond 1 is “truly a cause of concern”, and indicated the possibility of a further rise in cases in the coming days.

Dakshina Kannada: All members of family to be tested for Covid-19 if hosting Kerala visitors

In a proactive measure taken by the local administration to enhance Covid-19 surveillance at Dakshina Kannada’s Puttur taluk, officials have clarified that all members of the family would be subjected to Covid-19 testing if they were hosting guests arriving from neighbouring Kerala.

“This is being done to keep a close tab on the Covid cases in the taluk. The entire family will be tested for Covid-19 if they are visited by friends or relatives from Kerala,” Puttur tahsildar Ramesh Babu said.

Officials added that the move comes after the administration noted a considerable number of Kerala-registered vehicles plying through their roads on a regular basis.