Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,785 new cases, 25 deaths; Bengaluru extends night curfew till Aug 16

A health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Thursday reported 1,785 new cases of Covid-19 and 25 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and the toll to 36,705, the health department said in a bulletin.

The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368.

Out of the total cases reported today, 414 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city also saw 554 discharges and five deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 24,414. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.10 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.40 per cent.

Karnataka reported 1,785 new cases of Covid-19and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705. Bengaluru reported 414 new cases, as the city saw 554 discharges and 5 deaths. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/oitJ677iHj — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) August 5, 2021

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,29,340, followed by Mysuru (1,73,599) and Tumakuru (1,18,136). Cumulatively a total of 3.93 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,61,662 were tested on Thursday alone.

Days after the Karnataka government imposed travel restrictions on passengers from Kerala in view of the Covid-19 situation, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday said the fresh curbs were against the directive of the Centre.

As per the order issued by the Union Home Ministry, states should not impose travel curbs by closing their borders, he said. “The Karnataka government has imposed the new restrictions against the Central government’s directive,” he told the Kerala Assembly.

Replying to a submission by legislator A K M Ashraf (IUML), he said steps have been taken to ensure that the curbs do not cause any difficulty to the people of the state who have to travel to Karnataka for various purposes.

Bengaluru extends night curfew, invokes Sec 144

The Bengaluru Police has extended the night curfew and invoked section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city till August 16 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

The order stated that night curfew has been extended from 10 pm to 6 am until August 16.

BBMP chief instructs trade associations to follow Covid- appropriate behaviour

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed trade associations to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all costs in Bengaluru.

Speaking at a virtual meeting, he said the government has unlocked the city to facilitate all business activities to take place. He, however, noted that Covid protocols were not being followed in many business areas. “All merchants in areas where commercial activities take place in the city must strictly follow Covid guidelines,” he said. “The staff at the shops and customers must wear masks and follow social distance. The shops must also keep sanitisers,” he added.

If Covid guidelines are not followed, marshals, home guards and police officers will visit the site in question and impose a fine, he warned.

He further added that the staff must be regularly tested for Covid and those who have not been administered the vaccine yet should visit the nearest primary health centre for the same.

BBMP chief holds meeting with RWAs

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Thursday said that Bengaluru has a less than 1 per cent Covid positivity rate with around 400 cases every day. Stating that however there is a risk of cases increasing as the virus is spreading in the neighbouring states, he said Covid guidelines are to be followed without fail in all apartments.

Gupta was speaking at a virtual meeting with the Resident Welfare Associations at the BBMP headquarters.

“All RWAs must comply with Covid rules in case of any social event being held in their apartments and party halls,” he said, and advised people to stop participating in social events as much as possible, maintain social distance and wear masks compulsorily to curb the spread of the virus. “Precautionary measures must be taken at common areas of the apartments and gyms,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)