Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Belagavi admin to allow devotees at two temples shut for 45 days

The Belagavi district administration Thursday decided to allow visitors to popular pilgrimage centres, including Saundatti Yallamma temple and Chinchali Mayakka temple, from September 28. Devotees were not allowed to visit these temples for nearly 45 days owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath clarified that yatras, processions and rallies will continue to be prohibited and devotees will be allowed only if they follow all Covid-19 norms stipulated by the government.

20% beds in govt hospitals to be reserved for children in anticipation of third wave

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Thursday said as a part of its preparation to fight the possible third wave of Covid-19, the state government has taken several measures, including reserving 20 per cent beds at the district and taluk hospitals and community health centres for children.

He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA from Vijayanagar constituency M Krishnappa during the question hour on the issue of preparations made to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19, especially concerning children.

“The Technical Advisory Committee (of experts) have suggested that children are at more risk during the possible third wave of Covid. Thus, the government has readied 25,870 oxygen-supported beds and 502 paediatric ventilators both at government and private hospitals,” Sudhakar said.

He added about 285 paediatricians, 1,250 medical officers, 1,202 nurses, along with 85 paediatricians recruited on July 6 and 7 have been given special training on treatment during the third wave of Covid.

“All required equipment and infrastructure have been kept ready, although a few more are yet to arrive and shall reach in 15 days to three weeks’ time. As soon as they reach, the equipment will be made available at the hospitals,” he added.

The minister further said 20 per cent beds at district and taluk hospitals and community health centres will be reserved for children.

Although he said there is no shortage of beds since the number of fresh cases began to dip, he acknowledged reports of shortage of beds at a couple of places like Raichur and said immediate measures have been taken.

“Action has been taken and instructions have been given to officials to ensure there is no shortage of beds,” he said.

Congress MLA Shivanand Patil from Basavana Bagevadi constituency pointed out that there is a shortage of bed for delivery at mother and child hospitals, especially in Vijayapura district, where the highest number of deliveries are taking place in the state.

Responding to this, Sudhakar said, more deliveries are taking place at some district centres, especially in border districts, as people from neighbouring states are also coming for deliveries and the government will take steps to enhance the number of beds.

(With PTI inputs)