Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,301 cases, 17 deaths; BBMP chief commissioner urges vaccination of all adults

Karnataka on Friday added 1,301 cases to its Covid-19 tally, which rose to 29.45 lakh. The toll mounted to 37,248 with 17 additional fatalities.

The day also saw 1,614 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,88,520. Active cases stood at 18,970, a government bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of cases with 386 infections and two fatalities. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Hassan (117), Udupi (106), Kodagu (78), Mysuru (72) and 62 in Shivamogga. Raichur district reported zero infections. Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,86,900 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.28 crore.



The number of vaccinations done so far in the state was 3.96 crore, with 6,61,554 people being inoculated on Friday.

City safe when all adults are vaccinated: BBMP Chief Commissioner

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that in order to control the virus transmission, employees of commercial establishments, industries, hotels and restaurants and offices must be vaccinated. “This makes the city safer and people can carry on their daily activities without fear,” he said.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with commercial establishments/industries/ hotels and restaurant associations and other organisations, Gupta said that 74 per cent people in the city have been given the first dose of vaccine while 26 per cent the second dose. Everyone eligible must get themselves vaccinated to contain the virus in Bengaluru, he added.

“Every day, a total of 400 or more vaccines are being supplied to each of the 198 wards in the city on priority and with this, around 80,000 to 90,000 people are getting the vaccine daily. There is enough vaccine stock in the city and there is no shortage,” he said.

He further requested the people to visit the nearest primary health centre for getting inoculated. He informed that a special vaccination camp will be set up by the BBMP for those who are 50 years of age and older, and need to get vaccinated.

Special Commissioner Health, BBMP, Sri Randeep D, said that at least first dose of vaccination must be complied with for staff who work at commercial establishments, industries, hotels and restaurants and offices (except those found medically ineligible). Staff working in establishments in highly populated areas with large customer footfall, should on priority be vaccinated, he said.

“All employees must be vaccinated before August 31. BBMP health officers and marshals will visit and inspect the sites. If people are found violating the Covid protocols, they would be counselled first and IEC organised. If violations persist, then a fine will be imposed according to the law,” he informed.

(With PTI Inputs)