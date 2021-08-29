Karnataka: Covid-19 advisory panel recommends resuming offline classes for grades 6 to 8 from Sept 13

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted by the Karnataka government has recommended resuming offline sessions for Classes 6 to 8 from September 13. However, the TAC has urged that a final decision should be taken after assessing the impact of the offline classes that resumed for classes 9 and 10 from August 23.

As per the latest TAC report, factors such as the number of students testing positive, clinical presentation, severity, and their management, and the response of the parents, teachers, school management, and the public at large, are recommended to be looked into. “The situation will be reviewed on September 8,” the report mentioned.

Further, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a TAC meeting on Monday to decide on a further course of action. An estimated 29 lakh children aged between 11 and 13 study in Classes 6 to 8 in various schools across the state.

Meanwhile, the TAC has also recommended that the test positivity rate (TPR) of each school should be reported with 10 per cent of students tested by the RT-PCR method every week randomly. “If the TPR exceeds 2% in a school, then the school should be closed for a week, sanitised, the contacts of the positives tested, and further action taken,” the report read.

Avoid public functions on Teachers’ Day: Covid-19 Advisory panel

The TAC committee has stressed that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be in place to conduct public functions such as Teachers Day (September 5) across the state. Experts have mentioned recommended the state refrains from organising any public function in general, especially in districts or taluks where TPR is above 2 per cent.

“Some districts bordering Kerala are showing higher TPR of over 2%. Holding public functions in these districts is not advisable…However, when it is absolutely necessary to hold a public function, the venue should be preferably outdoor or, if indoor, in a non-AC facility with adequate natural ventilation with doors and windows open and with fans switched on,” the TAC report mentioned.

The panel also noted that the maximum attendance allowed for such functions should not exceed 100 and no such events can take place without prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner or Tahsildar. “Children below 10 years of age and persons over 60 should avoid such gatherings,” the report highlighted.