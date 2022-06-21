Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: 738 fresh cases, hospitalisation remains low

Karnataka logged 738 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 5,020, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in its health bulletin Tuesday. It added that Bengaluru alone had an active tally of 4,819 cases, including 698 fresh cases reported on June 21.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.76 per cent. The state also registered 646 recoveries, of which 602 were in Bengaluru. In total, 19,624 tests were conducted Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have recorded 13 cases each, Kolar and Davangere one case each, whereas Ballari, Bengaluru rural, Dharwad and Tumkuru have each registered three fresh cases.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room data, the city has 32 active Covid-19 clusters, of which 28 are in Mahadevapura zone and three in RR Nagar zone.

The war room data also stated that in the past one week, Bellandur, Dodda Nekkundi, Kadugodi, Varthur, Hagadur, HSR Layout, Horamavu, Hudi, Vijana Nagar and Begur wards have been reporting the maximum number of Covid-19 cases.

Health commissioner Randeep D said, “Since the hospital admission is low it is not a cause of worry. There is no reason to panic.”

According to the health department, there are, at present, only 42 Covid-19 hospitalisations in the state – with 35 patients occupying general beds, two oxygen beds and five patients in ICU wards.

The recovery rate in Karnataka is 98.88 per cent.