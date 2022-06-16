Karnataka court seizes two buses after transport corporation fails to pay compensation to accident victim’s kin

After the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) failed to pay compensation to the kin of a road accident victim, a Karnataka district court Wednesday seized two buses and handed them over to the family members.

The accident took place near Ranibennur in Haveri district in April 2017 when a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit a car, killing Nanjundaswamy, a professor at AVK College in Davanagere, and his friend.

Nanjundaswamy and his friend were taking their sons to Hubballi for an exam when the accident took place. Both the boys were injured in the accident.

Nanjundaswamy’s wife, Suma had approached the Ranebennur taluk court before moving a petition at the Davanagere district court seeking compensation. The district court had ordered the KSRTC to pay Rs 1.32 crore as compensation to the family members. However, the public transport company has paid only Rs 10 lakh as compensation so far.

Disappointed with the delay in the approach, the court ordered to seize two KSRTC buses parked at Davangere central bus stand.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nishchal M N, Nanjundaswamy and Suma’s elder son, said their life has totally changed after their father died. “It was the negligence of the bus which led to my father’s death. I had prepared for IIT and after the accident took place, I could not do it. With financial problems haunting me, I completed my engineering at a college in Bengaluru,” Nishchal said.

“We still have to repay a home loan of Rs 40 lakh to the bank and other loans total up to Rs 12 lakh and due to the delay by KSRTC, we are finding it hard to lead our life. My younger brother is going to graduate next year and we will have to admit him to some good college,” he added.

It is not the first time that a transport corporation has failed to follow court orders and has had its bus seized. In October last year, a bus belonging to the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) was seized after they failed to pay compensation to a road accident victim.