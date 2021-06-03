‘Most henious act’: Karnataka court refuses anticipatory bail to cop accused of forcing Dalit man drink urine

A local court in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district denied anticipatory bail to sub-inspector Arjun Gowda who allegedly forced a Dalit man to drink urine at the Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk last month.

Saying that the incident was one of the “most heinous in nature”, the court stated: “Not only was the victim urinated upon, but he has been made to lick the urine from the floor. Such an act of atrocity destroys the personal dignity of any person.”

The police officer has already been suspended.

The incident came to light after the youth wrote to senior police officers seeking action against the sub-inspector. Based on the complaint filed by Punith K L, a resident of Kirangunda, the Gonibeedu police registered a case against the cop.

On May 10, Punith was arrested by Gonibeedu police after a few villagers complained that the youth was responsible for marital discord between a husband and his wife in the village.

Punith, 22, who identified himself as a scheduled caste, alleged that the police beat him up for hours. When he asked for water, the cop first refused but later allegedly forced another person in the lock-up to urinate on Punith.

“When I requested for water, the sub-inspector refused and asked another person who was in lock-up to urinate on me. Chethan, the other inmate who had been arrested for theft, refused initially. But he was forced to urinate on me by the police,” Punith alleged.

Arjun has been charged under Sections related to wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, causing insult, causing hurt, torture, and wrongful confinement to extort a confession of the Indian Penal Code besides other provisions under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.