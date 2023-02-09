Karnataka court sentences 25-year-old to life imprisonment for raping minor he met on Instagram

A fast-track special court in Karnataka has sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl he met on Instagram.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court under the Udupi district additional and sessions court convicted Radhakrishna Acharya, who hails from the Dakshina Kannada district, on Tuesday and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to police sources, the mother of the girl who allegedly met Radhakrishna on Instagram filed a case against him in July 2019, a month after the girl learnt that she was six weeks pregnant. According to the mother’s complaint, Radhakrishna came to the minor’s house while she was alone and raped her.

After the police complaint was filed, the pregnancy was medically terminated and the police collected DNA samples. The blood samples of the accused and the victim were collected later and sent for DNA profiling where they matched.

“The accused misused the trust kept on him by the victim girl and committed sexual intercourse on her. Further, the evidence on record goes to show that the accused had made false allegations against the victim girl that she had become pregnant due to illicit relationship with other persons and thereby intending to dishonour her,” Judge Srinivasa Suvarna said in his order. “However, as argued by the learned counsel for the accused, the accused is aged 25 years and there is every chance of reformation,” the judge added.

Public Prosecutor Y T Raghavendra had argued for the prosecution.