Karnataka court denies anticipatory bail to self-styled godman in Pocso case booked over viral video

A district court in Karnataka on Monday denied anticipatory bail to self-styled godman Mallikarjun Muthya, who faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.

Mallikarjun Muthya, 26, has been absconding since being booked in the case registered at the Gogi police station in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district. He initially approached the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court for relief, later withdrew that plea, and filed an application before the Yadgir district court, which rejected it.

Muthya, associated with the Mahal Roja Mutt in Shahapur, was booked after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen purportedly behaving inappropriately with a girl in the presence of her parents.