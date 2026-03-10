Karnataka court denies anticipatory bail to self-styled godman in Pocso case booked over viral video

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A district court in Karnataka on Monday denied anticipatory bail to self-styled godman Mallikarjun Muthya, who faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.
Mallikarjun Muthya, 26, has been absconding since being booked in the case registered at the Gogi police station in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district. He initially approached the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court for relief, later withdrew that plea, and filed an application before the Yadgir district court, which rejected it.
Muthya, associated with the Mahal Roja Mutt in Shahapur, was booked after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen purportedly behaving inappropriately with a girl in the presence of her parents.
Officials who reviewed the footage noted that the child appeared uncomfortable. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took suo motu cognisance of the matter, writing to the Yadgir superintendent of police and the district child protection officer seeking a report.
A team from the District Child Protection Office visited the mutt and submitted findings to the deputy commissioner following an inquiry with the child’s family.
The Gogi police have registered a case under section 75(2) (physical contact, demands, or showing pornography) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 12 (sexual harassment involves sexual intent through words, sounds, gestures, or displaying objects/pornography to a child) of the Pocso Act.
After the court rejected the anticipatory bail application, the police have intensified their efforts to arrest him and are examining digital evidence recovered from four seized smartphones.
Meanwhile, Muthya’s supporters protested against the Government, demanding withdrawal of the case. They argued that no victim had directly complained and claimed that he treated all girls as his daughters.
