Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Karnataka court adjourns hearing of anticipatory bail plea by Muruga Mutt seer in sexual assault case

The sessions court in Chitradurga adjourned the hearing following differences over the choice of lawyers who would represent the victims, aged 16 and 15, in the court.

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt, (File)

A local court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district Thursday adjourned the hearing in an anticipatory bail plea filed by Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt, against his arrest in a case of sexual assault levelled against him by two girls.

A lawyer from the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority responded to a notice issued by the court to the victims and another lawyer Srinivas D C sought permission to represent the victims. The court sought the opinion of the guardians of the girls and adjourned the matter for a hearing on Friday.

The father of one of the victims was present in the court and the second victim was represented by the NGO Odanadi as she is an orphan. Odanadi has been sheltering the girls since they left the mutt hostel in July this year and provided statements to the state Child Welfare Committee of being sexually assaulted by the seer.

The head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt is not likely to face arrest with the pendency of the anticipatory bail plea.

The Mysuru police lodged a complaint against Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru on August 26 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape. This came after the girls told members of the state Child Welfare Committee they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:26:20 pm
