Karnataka couple die by suicide, 2-year-old daughter found in same room

A young couple allegedly died by suicide in KR Pet under Karnataka’s Mandya district on Monday. The brother of the deceased man discovered the bodies and informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Darshan, 29, a driver, and Divya, 25, an LIC agent. They are survived by their two-year-old daughter, who was in the same room where the bodies were found.

According to a police officer, the couple did not leave any death note. “Initial probe revealed that the couple was facing some financial and family disputes. Divya killed herself first, and then Darshan died by suicide. We do not know whether Darshan was present at home when Divya died. We are probing it,” the officer added.