Karnataka couple die by suicide, 2-year-old daughter found in same room

A young couple allegedly died by suicide in KR Pet under Karnataka’s Mandya district on Monday. The brother of the deceased man discovered the bodies and informed the police.
The deceased have been identified as Darshan, 29, a driver, and Divya, 25, an LIC agent. They are survived by their two-year-old daughter, who was in the same room where the bodies were found.
According to a police officer, the couple did not leave any death note. “Initial probe revealed that the couple was facing some financial and family disputes. Divya killed herself first, and then Darshan died by suicide. We do not know whether Darshan was present at home when Divya died. We are probing it,” the officer added.
Minutes before Darshan died by suicide, he reportedly called up his brother and informed him about Divya’s demise, and also told him that he would die, the police officer. The brother, thereafter, reached Darshan’s residence and found the bodies.
The police also suspect that the couple may have attempted to kill their daughter, but she somehow survived. “There are some scratch marks around the neck of the child. But there were no visible strangulation marks. We can only ascertain after a medical examination. As we speak, the child is doing well and is out of danger,” the officer said.
The local police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting a further probe.
