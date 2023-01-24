scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Karnataka: Counselling for transfer of ‘excess teachers’ postponed, ‘technical issues’ blamed

Notably, the counselling was opposed by teachers' unions like the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA) which demanded the postponement of transfers till promotions are given.

The department has identified 8,500 primary school teachers and 2,000 high school teachers for transfers this year.
The counselling of ‘excess teachers’ for transfer – which was to be held Tuesday – has been cancelled owing to technical issues. The counselling has been postponed until further notice, said Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh in Bengaluru Tuesday.

Notably, the counselling was opposed by teachers’ unions like the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA) which demanded the postponement of transfers till promotions are given.

Teachers’ associations alleged that the department of school education has been ‘irregular’ in promoting government school teachers and expressed concerns that transferring teachers during examinations might hamper academic activities. The associations had called on teachers to boycott the counselling process.

The department has identified 8,500 primary school teachers and 2,000 high school teachers for transfers this year.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 18:33 IST
