Karnataka Council uproar: Chairman issues showcause to Secretary

BJP, Congress MLCs clash in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday. Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was pushed off his chair (seen above) in the ruckus over a no-confidence motion against the Chairman. (PTI)

A show-cause notice has been issued to Karnataka Legislative Council Secretary K R Mahalakshmi after the Upper House witnessed chaos with the Deputy Chairman trying to begin proceedings before the Chairman’s arrival leading to legislators manhandling him on Tuesday.

The notice issued by Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty has sought an explanation from the Secretary on what “transpired in the House” before he could enter and after he left the premises. Shetty has given a deadline of 48 hours to the Secretary to reply to the notice.

“You have acted in violation of the rules and above the scope of your position as the Secretary. Why should action not be initiated against you?” Shetty has remarked in the notice.

Further, Shetty has stated that BJP leaders “stopped (him) from entering the House and allowed the Deputy Chairman to occupy the chair bringing shame to the Council.

“Apart from this, the recorded visuals indicate that the Secretary — supposed to be in charge of the House when the Chairman is absent — did not oppose the Deputy Chairman when he occupied the chair outlawing the rules. It appears that the Secretary was also part of the conspiracy by allowing him to continue the session by handing out files to the Deputy Chairman,” Shetty noted.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala, the BJP has said the Council chairman’s “communication that the no-confidence motion does not make any specific charges is illegal”.

At the same time, the Congress alleged that BJP-JD(S) legislators had “blocked” the Chairman resisting him from entering the House to hurriedly convene the session with the Deputy Chairman on the seat.

While the standoff between Congress on one side and BJP and JD(S) together on the other side continues over the row linked to a no-confidence motion against Shetty, the Karnataka governor is yet to take a call on whether the session should be reconsidered.

