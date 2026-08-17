Karnataka Council flays ‘Manuvaadi’ ritual after Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday passed a resolution condemning the ritual purification of a venue in Uttarakhand where Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had addressed a public meeting earlier this month.

Congress MLC H Jakkappanavar moved the resolution during the Council proceedings, terming the act a violation of constitutional values. “By performing homa and havan to purify the place where Dr Mallikarjun Kharge stood and delivered his speech, Manuvaadis have publicly practised untouchability and insulted the Constitution of India,” the resolution read.

Council Chairperson Saleem Ahmed put the resolution to vote. It was passed by voice vote amid noisy protests from Opposition members pressing for the resignation of minister B Nagendra over his alleged involvement in the Valmiki corporation scam. A BJP MLC alleged that his reinduction into the Cabinet amounted to the betrayal of the Scheduled Tribes community.