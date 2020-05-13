Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: Total cases near 1000-mark; nurse tests positive at Victoria Hospital

Karnataka has reported over 950 Covid cases. (Source: Twitter/Dinesh Gundu Rao) Karnataka has reported over 950 Covid cases. (Source: Twitter/Dinesh Gundu Rao)

Inching towards the 1000-mark, Karnataka on Wednesday witnessed 34 new coronavirus cases, including a medical personnel, and two fresh deaths taking the total number of infections to 959. The state has, so far, recorded 33 deaths and has recovery rate of 47.03 per cent, the state health department said.

Of the new deaths recorded on Wednesday one was a 60-year-old man from Kalburagi and another was a 58-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada.

S Suresh Kumar, state’s COVID-19 spokesperson said the the aged man was brought dead to the hospital on Monday, while the woman was suffering from Tuberculosis Meningitis with Disseminated Tuberculosis and dies earlier in the day.

The fatality rate in the state climbed to 3.44 per cent, following the fresh Covid-linked deaths.

Victoria Hospital’s nurse tests positive

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a nurse (37) who works at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru was tested positive for the coronavirus and a detailed contact tracing is underway.

“We have ensured that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE kits) and N-95 masks distributed to healthcare professionals are of the highest quality,” Suresh Kumar said.

International returnees: Pregnant women, children, senior citizens exempted from institutional quarantine

The State Health Department Wednesday issued revised guidelines, including the standard operating procedure (SOP), for people returning from foreign countries which state pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years, senior citizens above the age of 80, and terminally ill patients (suffering from cancer, chronic kidney disease, stroke) will be allowed to go on home quarantine.

“However, they will be tested on arrival and shall be exempted from institutional quarantine only if they test negative. They will be stamped for home quarantine and will be subjected to a check-up by a medical team,” Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW) said.

He clarified that the exemptions do not apply to those returning from other states in India.

Vande Bharat Mission: More evacuees land in Bengaluru, Mangaluru

As part of the Vande Bharat Mission, two more Air India repatriation flights landed bringing about 219 passengers in the state. In Mangaluru, 177 people and two infants returned from Dubai, while 42 others alighted in Bengaluru from Singapore.

#VandeBharatMission: Passengers alight Air India Express flight IX-384 from Dubai as it lands in Mangalore airport. All of them sanitise hands as they leave the flight. The flight carried 177 passengers and 2 infants. @IndianExpress @sandeeprrao1991 @WeAreBangalore @tinucherian pic.twitter.com/RSLZ2cDWF8 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 12, 2020

Till date, three such flights have landed in the state with expatriates since repatriation flights began operations. On Monday, an Air India flight carrying 323 passengers had arrived in Bengaluru from London, after a stopover in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Welcomes Centre’s 3 lakh crore financial support to Industrial Sector

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also welcomed the financial support of Rs 3 lakh crore announced by the Centre for the industrial sector.

“This Rs 3 lakh crore aid would be a boon to the economic revival of industries and the labourers. This is a very timely and scientific move with expertise and collateral-free loans for MSMEs will boost them to resume operations. This will benefit 45 lakh MSMEs in the country,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Further, he lauded the government saying, “None of the COVID-affected countries have announced such a huge economic revival package for the industrial sector in the world.”

He added, “This is a bold step towards motivating people to exit lockdown system to work and earn their bread.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd