Karnataka COVID-19 Wrap: Police Constable dies of COVID-19 in Bengaluru; 416 new cases in State

Karnataka on Saturday reported 416 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the coronavirus tally of the state to 8,697 including 3170 active cases 132 deaths.

According to the daily health bulletin of the health department, around 116 persons of those who tested COVID-19 positive came to Karnataka from other states while 22 were international travellers.

The health department, in a statement, said 181 people have recovered and been discharged on Saturday among the 5,391 discharged till date. 74 are admitted to the intensive care unit(ICU).

Three deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban, two in Bidar, one each in Davangere, Udupi and Chikmagaluru. Bengaluru reported 94 new cases Saturday taking the total number of cases so far to 1,076.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported are Bidar (73), 38 each from Ballari and Ramanagara, Kalaburagi reported 34, Mysuru 22, Hassan 16, Raichur 15, Udupi 13, Haveri 12, Vijayapura 9, Chikkamagaluru 8, five each from Dharwad and Chikkaballapura, four each cases from Dakshina Kannada, Mandya, Uttara Kannada, Kolar and Bengaluru rural, Davangere 3, two each from Bagalkote, Shivamogga, Gadag and Tumakuru, and one each from Belagavi, Chamarajanagara and other states.

A total of 4,93,893 samples have been tested so far by the health department, out of which 9,833 were tested on Saturday alone. So far 4,73,357 samples have been reported as negative, of which 9,019 reported negative on Saturday.

Police Constable dies of COVID-19 in Bengaluru

A 56-yr-old head constable who was under treatment at Victoria Hospital for Covid-19 passed away on Saturday morning.

According to Bengaluru police, he was attached with the Kalasipalya police station and was among the nine policemen who tested positive. This is the second death of a policeman in Karnataka due to Covid-19. On June 14, A 59-year-old ASI (traffic) from VV Puram traffic police station in Bengaluru passed away due to Coronavirus.

PE teachers to ensure social distancing during SSLC exams

After receiving complaints of several colleges violating the social distancing rule during the II PUC examination conducted on Thursday, the Primary and Secondary Education department has entrusted the responsibility to physical education (PE) teachers.

A detailed circular issued by the Karnataka State Secondary Education Board Director V Sumangala to all the DDPIs and BEOs across Karnataka directed PE teachers to be present at examination centres well in advance and must ensure that all students adhere to social distancing rule.

“The DDPIs and BEOs shall assign duties to PE teachers and deploy them to centres accordingly,” the circular said.

NSUI members protest demanding the cancellation of the SSLC examinations

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) protested in front of the Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar house in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru demanding the cancellation of the SSLC examinations.

Members of the NSUI said that students will face problems due to COVID-19 crisis if SSLC examination is allowed in the state. According to reports, the NSUI members were immediately arrested by the Basaveshwara Nagar police. As many as 8,48,192 students have registered for the SSLC examination in Karnataka scheduled to be held from June 25 to July 3.

Siddaganga Mutt student in the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms

A Siddaganga Mutt student in Tumakuru district has been admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

The student, a native of the Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh had returned to the Mutt via Raichur on June 15 for writing the SSLC exams.

According to the district administration, based on the information by the Kurnool district administration, the Health department authorities shifted the student to the designated Covid hospital on Friday afternoon. Throat swab sample of the student has been sent for testing. The health department officials have kept three of his roommates under quarantine.

