Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: Congress leader asks CM to allow public prayers on Eid; first train from Delhi reaches Bengaluru

Former union minister and senior Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim has asked Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to allow public prayers at mosques and Idgah grounds on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ibrahim, who is a member of the Legislative Council, has written a letter to Yediyurappa urging him to lift the restriction on gathering at religious places on the occasion of Eid during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. “The prayer assemblies could be allowed in the state till 1 pm on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” Ibrahim said in the letter.

Senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim asks Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to allow public prayers at Mosques and Idgah grounds on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/8qenbMTnaw — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) May 14, 2020

“Due to the pandemic Covid-19, the Muslims all over the state are not able to offer namaz in the masjids and are offering prayers in their homes as per the government orders. The Eid-ul-Fitr festival in the state may be celebrated on the 24th or 25th May, during which Muslims have to offer special prayers,” he stated in the letter.

Ibrahim also requested the Chief Minister to consult medical experts before taking the decision.“I request you kindly to look into the matter after consulting medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer prayers in their respective localities,” he said.

Karnataka reports two more COVID-19 deaths, toll 35

Two more COVID19 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the total toll to 35.

According to the Karnataka health department, the two casualties are a 80-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada district and a 60-year-old from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, who were admitted at a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Bengaluru Urban.

Karnataka reported 22 new #COVID19 cases on Thursday(12pm). With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 981. It includes 35 deaths and 456 discharges. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/P6r1TNM1Qf — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 14, 2020

The 80-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital following a stroke. She was shifted to the ICU of a designated hospital on April 26 on confirmation for Covid-19. She died of septic shock onThursday.

The 60-year-old male was admitted at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru with severe pneumonia and respiratory distress died due to cardiac arrest Thursday morning. According to the morning health bulletin by the health department, he had hypotension and Diabetes Mellitus.

First special train reaches Bengaluru from Delhi

The first special train to Karnataka after lockdown arrived at Bengaluru City Railway Station from Delhi at 7:15 AM Thursday with around 1,000 passengers.

All the passengers were screened for COVID-19 on the station premises by the health department officials and were sent to compulsory 14-day institutional quarantine.

The train had left Delhi on Tuesday at 9.30 pm. The Health Department had set up 10 health check-up counters to screen the passengers.

1st train to #Karnataka after #lockdown has arrived at KSR #Bengaluru railway station from #Delhi at 7:15 AM. All passengers are being received by the health department officials for medical checkup and compulsory 14 day institutional quarantine. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Exmuw9LRKi — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 14, 2020

The state government had arranged around 15 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses to take these passengers to the quarantine centres. All passengers were told to download three mobile apps – Quarantine Watch, Apthamitra, and Aarogya Setu on their mobile phones.

The district authorities have booked as many as 4,200 rooms in 90 hotels around the Railway Station in Majestic area. “The passengers are quarantined in these hotels and will have to bear the cost. We have booked 90 hotels in and around the railway station for institutional quarantine,” said Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district G L Shivamurthy.

Passport Seva Kendra in Bengaluru to reopen Friday

Passport Seva Kendras at Lalbagh and Marathahalli in Bengaluru will resume operations from Friday with all precautionary measures.

Passport operations to resume in Passport Seva Kendras in Lalbagh and Marathahalli, #Bengaluru from Friday, 15th May. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/5G2o2BjcE3 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) May 14, 2020

The regional passport office has instructed the applicants to visit the passport seva kendra offices only after downloading and installing the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

“Applicants are advised to wear a mask, carry sanitiser, download and install ‘Aarogya Setu app’ and follow social distancing norms at passport seva kendras during the visit,” the government said in a press statement.

