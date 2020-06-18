Karnataka COVID-19 Wrap: Highest single-day hike, State observes ‘Mask day’

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with other ministers and officials walked from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park as part of the walkathon to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with other ministers and officials walked from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park as part of the walkathon to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask.

The Karnataka government on Thursday observed ‘Mask Day’ to spread awareness about the use of masks to contain the spread of COVID19. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with other ministers and officials walked from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park as part of the walkathon to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask.

“This initiative is expected to spread more awareness on wearing masks and how important it is for us to break the chain of infections,” Yediyurappa said.

Mask day saw participation from former India cricket captain Anil Kumble, Sandalwood stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Ragini Dwivedi.

Karnataka recorded the highest single-day death toll with 12 fatalities

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 210 new COVID19 cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 7,944. It includes 114 deaths and 4,983 recoveries.

The state reported 12 deaths including eight from Bengaluru and one each from Koppal, Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi. District wise Kalaburagi and Ballari reported 48 cases each followed by Dakshina Kannada 23 cases. Ramanagara reported 21 cases; Bengaluru 17; Yadagiri 8; Mandya 7; Bidar 6 Gadag 5; Raichur, Hassan and Dharwad reported 4 cases each; Davangere and Chikkamagalur reported three cases each; Vijayapura, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada reported 2 cases each while Bagalkote, Shivamogga and Koppal accounted for one case each.

Two employees of motor company test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at a car manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Ramanagara district have tested positive for COVID-19. The plant has been temporarily shut down in order to contain the virus from spreading. According to the statement, the plant restarted operations on 26 May by following all precautionary measures. “two employees tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16th. The said employees had last attended work on June 7th and June 16th, respectively,” it said in the statement.

Five KSRP personnel tested positive for COVID-19

Five police personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 4th battalion in Koramangala tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The local authorities have sealed the KSRP premises and all personnel in the unit are in quarantine. According to KSRP officials, the premises in Koramangala has been sanitised and sealed for 48 hours.

