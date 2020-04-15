Karnataka govt starts critical care support unit by linking COVID-19 hospitals across state

BBMP screening essential workers on the frontline of coronavirus in Bengaluru.(Photo sourced from BBMP) BBMP screening essential workers on the frontline of coronavirus in Bengaluru.(Photo sourced from BBMP)

To contain the rise of COVID-19 in Karnataka, the state health department has started the critical Care Support Unit which will monitor the progress of Coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various designated COVID hospitals across the State.

According to Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education, Karnataka is the first state in the country to start a dedicated unit for critical care support, by linking ICUs of COVID19 hospitals onto a single platform.

The unit was inaugurated by Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education on Wednesday. “The objective of the Critical Care Support Unit is to monitor COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the state so that the hospitals are prepared for the potential onslaught by the virus” he said.

According to the health department officials, the Critical Care Support Unit will be monitored by a centralised team of doctors from the Health and Family Welfare Department, medical colleges and Interns from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences(KIMS), MS Ramaiah Hospital and Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College. This team will work around the clock in three shifts to monitor patients admitted to ICUs.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said, “At the end of each day, the unit will review the progress and implementation of the action plan and share it with higher authorities for further action.”

Karnataka records two more COVID-19 casualties

Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 12.

A 65-year-old man from Chikkaballapur died of COVID19 in Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru early morning Wednesday. According to the media bulletin by the health department, the patient, a resident of Chikkaballapur, was referred from a private hospital, Bengaluru Urban to COVID-19 designated hospital, on April 13, with a complaint of H1N1 positive, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with obstructive sleep apnea and past history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, hypertension.

Another patient, an 80 year-old female resident of Hirebagewadi, Belagavi died due to COVID19 on Wednesday. Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is Karnataka’s COVID-19 spokesperson, said, “The patient was suffering from heart-related problems, asthma, and high blood pressure.”

Karnataka reported 19 more cases on Wednesday, the active number of cases in the state is 279 which includes 80 discharges.

Nanjangud pharma company biggest cluster in Karnataka:

On Wednesday, nine more staff of the Nanjangud’s Jubilant Generics pharma company tested positive for Coronavirus. According to Suresh Kumar, 46 employees and their primary contacts have tested positive so far. “We have tested 780 samples so far, where more than 1,000 employees work.”

Minister said that they are still ascertaining the cause of the virus spread in the company. “From February 4 to March 8, the company had visitors from China, USA, Germany, and Japan. We are searching for the owner of the factory who is currently in New Delhi.”

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health, Government of India, eight districts of Karnataka are identified as hotspots out of 170 hotspots districts in the country. The eight districts include Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Bagalokote and Dharwad.

Liquor sale banned till April 20 in Karnataka

The Karnataka Excise Department has issued an order banning the sale of liquor till the midnight of April 20. Earlier, the sale of liquor was banned till the midnight of April 14.

The Excise Department order says that the distilleries which were manufacturing sanitisers can continue to manufacture, but no consumable alcohol can be prepared. The department has also warned the liquor shop owners that licences will be suspended if they disobey the order passed by the department.

Excise Minister H Nagesh said, “It’ll be difficult to control the crowd and ensure social distancing at liquor outlets if we give permission. Hence it is difficult to relax this till April 20 at least.”

COVID-19 effect: Karnataka mango farmers to supply mango through the post office

With the extension of lockdown, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) has made arrangements to supply mangoes to consumers through the post office.

CG Nagaraj, Managing Director, KSMDMC, said, “from April 17, customers can order mangoes directly from the farmers by visiting karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in. The postal department has agreed to deliver mangoes to the customers in Bengaluru. Many farmers have registered with the portal to supply the mangoes.”

